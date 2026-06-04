Flyers announce 2026 summer schedule, rookie series dates vs. Rangers

The Flyers will go from the NHL Draft and straight into development camp in Voorhees at the end of the month.

The team released its summer schedule on Wednesday morning, confirming that its annual dev camp for its prospects at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees will begin Monday, June 29, with the first on-ice session starting at 2 p.m.

Dev camp will wrap up that Friday, July 3.

The NHL Draft is Friday and Saturday, June 26-27, with the Flyers setting up their draft HQ with a Night 1 watch party over at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City.

Players will start returning to Voorhees in mid-September.

Prospects will come back with rookie camp, starting on Friday, Sept. 11, which will roll right into the annual rookie series against the Rangers' prospects up at the Phantoms' PPL Center in Allentown.

That two-game exhibition will be held Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:05 p.m. for Game 1, then Sunday, Sept. 13 at 5:05 p.m. for Game 2.

Flyers training camp will officially open a few days later on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Future Flyers 🆚 Future Rangers



Join us on Sept. 12 and 13 at @PPLCenter in Allentown for the 2026 Rookie Series!#LetsGoFlyers | @LVPhantoms — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 4, 2026

It'll go by quick, especially when you add NHL free agency's start into the mix on July 1.

Obviously, the Flyers have a shorter offseason this time around, thanks to their breakout into the playoffs and a wave of momentum that took them into the second round against the Hurricanes.

But genuine excitement, the most this team has had in years, factors into that, too.

They became worth watching again, worth talking about again, and even though they're still developing as a team, expectations are starting to form.

There's hope, there's intrigue, there's something to look forward to, and that can make time fly.

And soon enough, the Flyers will be back on the ice before you know it.

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