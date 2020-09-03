Three reasons the Flyers saved their season with double-OT win over Islanders

It took more than an hour and 35 minutes of hockey to decide, but the Flyers extended their season as Ivan Provorov fired a double-overtime goal into the back of the net to put an exclamation mark on one of the most exciting Philly hockey games in recent memory, a 5-4 win in Game 6 Thursday night.

The goal came on the heels of a game that saw the Islanders dominate for long stretches and Carter Hart play out of his freaking mind in what was one of the best four-goals allowed performances you will ever see.



The Provorov strike will welcome a Game 7 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for all the marbles and a berth into the Eastern Conference Finals against the Lightning. The Flyers will try and overcome a 3-1 deficit for the first time since their 3-0 comeback against Boston in 2010.

Here's the goal that saved the Flyers' season:

It was an eventful Game 6 (as one might guess) but let's start near the end.

Tied for the third time, this time at four goals apiece, the Flyers faced their biggest penalty kill of the season with just 2:42 left to play (after a bad Justin Braun tripping penalty). Hart was the best penalty killer on the team, making unbelievable saves to help Philadelphia force overtime for a third time this series.

In overtime, the Flyers faced elimination several times as the Isles were relentless, but Hart, remarkably and emphatically, said "no."

In the first overtime, two Flyers power play chances went unrealized, and a fast-paced 20 minutes that saw both sides looking winded ended without a goal.

The Flyers' first playoff double-overtime session since 2008 (a win vs. the Capitals) didn't see as many shots as the first extra stanza, as both teams struggled to get possession and sustained offense.