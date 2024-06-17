Flyers re-up defenseman Adam Ginning on two-year contract extension

The Flyers re-upped defenseman Adam Ginning on a two-year contract extension Monday.

The contract will convert from two-way into a one-way deal over time and pay an annual salary of $787,500, the organization announced.

Ginning took up a depth role for the Flyers late in the season, skating in nine games for the playoff push that fell apart down the stretch.

The 24-year old held up decently, averaging 14:09 of ice time and an even plus-minus rating of zero, with a big hit delivered to Florida's Sam Bennett across center ice back on March 7 and then an even bigger one dodged from Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe on March 26 in New York.

Ginning also scored his first NHL goal on April 6 at Columbus, but that was in a 6-2 blowout from one of the league's worst teams, when the Flyers' wheels were really falling off.

Down with the Phantoms in the AHL, Ginning produced two goals and 13 assists for 15 points across 58 regular season games. He also went minus-5. He was returned to Lehigh Valley in time for their playoff run, where he registered an assist and a minus-1 rating in six postseason contests.

Ginning was picked up by the Flyers in the second round of the 2018 draft (50th overall), and has been one of the defensive prospects on the bubble of cracking the roster for the past couple years, but his exact fit in the NHL is still something that he and the Flyers are trying to figure out.

The Flyers' blueline corps is a bit crowded as it stands right now – Travis Sanheim, Cam York, Jamie Drysdale, Nick Seeler, and Rasmus Ristolainen would all be occupying NHL roster spots, while Egor Zamula does need a new contract but is likely to return as a continued long-term project – but there should be a 6th or 7th d-man spot to compete for in camp, so long as Ginning can make his case for it.

