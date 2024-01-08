BREAKING: Flyers trade Cutter Gauthier to Ducks for Jamie Drysdale, 2025 second-round pick

Cutter Gauthier is no longer in the Flyers' plans.

Shortly after the puck dropped on the club's Monday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the organization announced they had traded their top forward prospect to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

This is a major shocker as Gauthier was just coming off a run at the World Junior Championship where he won gold with Team USA and was named the tournament's top forward, and was expected to make his jump over to the NHL later this year after returning to Boston College to finish the collegiate season.

The Flyers selected Gauthier at No. 5 overall in the 2022 draft, and with a skill set highlighted by a lightning-quick shot, he was lined up to be a focal point of the organization's long-term plans for a rebuild.

The 19-year old, however, opted to stay at Boston College for his sophomore year after last season and elected not to attend the Flyers' development camp in the summer – a move that at the time was curious, but not seen as any massive cause for concern.

Clearly, however, something changed.

More to come...

