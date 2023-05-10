Report: Keith Jones to be named Flyers' next president of hockey ops

The Flyers' search for a new president of hockey operations looks like it ended up back at their own building, with Keith Jones believed to have accepted the job.

The news was confirmed by the Inquirer Wednesday evening.

The former Flyer, who played several seasons for the team in the late 90s before moving into broadcasting, is expected to be officially introduced as part of the organization's new front-office structure Friday.

Fellow former Flyer Chris Therien (via Crossing Broad's Anthony SanFilippo) on Wednesday evening was first to report.

As a player and then as a broadcaster in Philadelphia for around two decades now, Jones has been a well-liked figure among fans and the organization both, but his reported hiring, understandably, might be met with apprehension as far more decades of front-office hires from within have left the Flyers mired in mediocrity and with a fan base desperate for a different, better direction.



Jones, however, is a highly knowledgeable hockey mind who excels at breaking down and communicating the game to others. But with that said, whether that knowledge and experience can apply to roster building and organizational decisions for a rebuild basically starting from scratch will have to be seen.



What can be gleaned from his hiring though, based on all his experience coming from the booth, is that the president of hockey ops will likely be a more forward-facing job for the Flyers going forward.

Friday's expected introduction of Jones will also come with the expectation – and not so well-kept secret – that Danny Brière will be officially named the full-time general manager, setting the Flyers up with a clear front-office structure heading into what's going to be a crucial draft for the team next month down in Nashville.

The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli during the site's live show earlier Wednesday, originally reported that the Flyers' president of hockey ops search was coming to a close, with Jones being one of the finalists alongside fellow color commentator and former player Eddie Olczyk.

Jones and Olczyk have both been part of TNT's broadcast crew since the network gained the NHL rights last year – and NBC for years before that – and with Jones' front-office hiring by the Flyers, he'll be the second member from TNT to leave for an NHL job after another former Flyer, Rick Tocchet, was brought in by the Canucks to be their head coach in the middle of last season.

More to come...

