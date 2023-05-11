Danny Brière made Flyers' full-time general manager

The interim tag has been removed.

The Flyers made Danny Brière the full-time general manager Thursday morning, going alongside the announcement of Keith Jones as the team's new president of hockey operations.

The move comes after the Flyers installed Brière as interim general manager back in March following Chuck Fletcher's firing. The assumption was that he'd eventually be named the GM outright and that day has finally come.

“To say that this has been a dream of mine would be an understatement,” Brière said in a statement. “I’ve dedicated my life to the sport of hockey and to be given this opportunity with the confidence from [Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty] and the leadership group, in a city that means so much to me, words cannot describe my excitement.

"I truly believe this is an exciting time for the Flyers with the steps that we’ve taken this past season, the way our team has responded to the standard that was set both on and off the ice, and the path that we are on. There is a lot of work to be done, but these last few months have only strengthened my resolve and made me even more eager to rebuild this team and deliver this city a Stanley Cup.”

Brière joined the Flyers' front office during the 2021-22 season as a special assistant to the general manager under Fletcher. It was the 45-year-old's first managerial role at the NHL level.

Brière, of course, played six seasons for the Orange and Black from 2007 to 2013, totaling 124 goals and 283 points in that span.

He's best remembered for his postseason heroics, especially during the Flyers' Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010, when he put up 30 points in just 23 games, including four game-winning goals.

Though a former fan-favorite for his play in Philly, Brière has a lot to prove as an inexperienced executive taking over for a franchise long overdue for a total rebuild and struggling to attain any sense of relevancy in the city's overall sports scene.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader