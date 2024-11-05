More Sports:

November 05, 2024

Flyers trade Ronnie Attard to Oilers in AHL defensemen swap

The Flyers get AHL regular Ben Gleason in return.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Ronnie-Attard-Flyers-Sharks-3.12.24-NHL.jpg Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Defenseman Ronnie Attard, a former third-round draft pick of the Flyers, was traded to Edmonton on Monday.

Ronnie Attard, a defenseman on the Flyers' roster bubble for the last several years, was traded to the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday night. 

In return, the Flyers are getting defenseman Ben Gleason, essentially in a one-for-one swap of AHL blueliners.

Gleason, 26, has been a steady producer in the AHL, putting up a 32-point, plus-8 campaign with the Oilers-affiliated Bakersfield Condors last season, but hasn't played in the NHL since a brief four-game run with the Dallas Stars in November 2018. 

Attard, 25, was up with the Flyers for 12 games down the stretch of last season and was on the fringe of a possible NHL depth role for a while, but never fully broke through. 

A former 2019 third-round draft pick (72nd overall), Attard joined the Flyers late into the 2021-22 season after completing his collegiate run with Western Michigan, but then spent the bulk of the next couple of years getting minor-league reps with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. 

Attard put up 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points and a plus-4 rating in 48 games with the Phantoms last season, but could never seem to find that extra gear for the next level and failed to make much of an impact in training camp a couple of months ago. 

But maybe Edmonton presents a fresh start and a new chance.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Ronnie Attard Edmonton Oilers Ben Gleason

Videos

Featured

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season
Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Elon Musk's $1 million giveaways

Elon Musk Lawsuit

Adult Health

Philly's soda tax may improve the city's obesity rate – in time, Penn study says

Soda Tax Obesity

Food & Drink

After poking fun at Philly, Zaxbys now plans to expand here

zaxbys philadelphia south jersey

Eagles

The pivotal plays from the Eagles' nail-biting win over the Jaguars

Kelee-Ringo-Fumble-Recovery-Eagles-Jaguars-Week-9-NFL-2024.jpg

Fitness

Sly Fox Brewing welcomes bikers back to its muddy, hilly cyclocross course

Sly Fox Cyclocross

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved