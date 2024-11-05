Flyers trade Ronnie Attard to Oilers in AHL defensemen swap

Ronnie Attard, a defenseman on the Flyers' roster bubble for the last several years, was traded to the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday night.

In return, the Flyers are getting defenseman Ben Gleason, essentially in a one-for-one swap of AHL blueliners.

Gleason, 26, has been a steady producer in the AHL, putting up a 32-point, plus-8 campaign with the Oilers-affiliated Bakersfield Condors last season, but hasn't played in the NHL since a brief four-game run with the Dallas Stars in November 2018.

Attard, 25, was up with the Flyers for 12 games down the stretch of last season and was on the fringe of a possible NHL depth role for a while, but never fully broke through.

A former 2019 third-round draft pick (72nd overall), Attard joined the Flyers late into the 2021-22 season after completing his collegiate run with Western Michigan, but then spent the bulk of the next couple of years getting minor-league reps with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Attard put up 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points and a plus-4 rating in 48 games with the Phantoms last season, but could never seem to find that extra gear for the next level and failed to make much of an impact in training camp a couple of months ago.

But maybe Edmonton presents a fresh start and a new chance.

