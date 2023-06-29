More Sports:

June 29, 2023

NHL Draft: Flyers trade into second round, take goalie Carson Bjarnason at No. 51

Bjarnason was the 2023 draft class' top-ranked North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
NHL-Draft-Stage-Nashville-2023.jpg Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

The NHL Draft stage down in Nashville.

The Flyers made a move into the second round Thursday morning then used it to take a goalie. 

After trading up to 51st overall with the Blackhawks in exchange for pick No. 167 in the sixth round this year and a pick in the second in 2024 (via the Kings from the Ivan Provorov trade), the Flyers took Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason, who was the top-ranked North American goaltender in the 2023 draft class by NHL Central Scouting

The 17-year old Bjarnason, who weighs in at 6-foot-3 and 190 lbs., played 47 games in juniors this past season, recording a 3.08 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in a Western Hockey League that was loaded with scoring talent. 

He isn't an immediate replacement for Carter Hart, nor should he be any indication that the Flyers' current starter is on his way out, as goalies, by far, take the longest to develop. 

But he will help keep stock at the position replenished and could present an interesting option to the organization in a few years' time depending on how he develops and where the team is at. 

It's also of note that, ironically, Hart was a second-round pick (48th overall) out of the WHL seven years ago too. 

MORE: With pick, the Flyers gamble on different, on better

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

