Flyers trade Ivan Provorov to Blue Jackets as part of three-team deal

After more than a year of rumors and speculation, Ivan Provrov's time in Philly is finally up, and he may not be the only major piece on the move either as the NHL Draft quickly approaches.

The Flyers confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they have traded Provorov, who was once expected to be their cornerstone defenseman, to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal that also involves the Los Angeles Kings.

Coming back to the Flyers from L.A. will be defenseman Sean Walker, goaltender Cal Petersen, 2020 second-round pick Helge Grans (also a defenseman), a 2024 second-round pick, and from Columbus, the 22nd overall draft pick later this month and another conditional second in 2024.

The Kings will also be retaining 30 percent of the salary on the remaining two years of Provorov's contract and received Hayden Hodgson and Kevin Connaughton from the Flyers as well.

The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta and Anthony Di Marco, along with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, were first to report the initial details of the trade.

And what's immediately notable from this move in regards to another domino that could fall is that the Flyers have a goalie coming back, which could be part of the set-up for a Carter Hart trade that The Fourth Period is also reporting to be in the works, though that one doesn't appear to be imminent.

For the Flyers, Tuesday's trade is a booming start to the summer and their commitment to a rebuild as they'll now have two first-round selections – No. 7 and No. 22 – in what's long been expected to be a deep NHL Draft down in Nashville at the end of this month.

They also gained back a couple of future second-round picks to work with after former GM Chuck Fletcher exhausted all of them over the past several years in multiple desperate (and expensive) attempts to try and keep an aging and banged-up roster competitive.

More to come...

