Flyers make front office changes, promote Alyn McCauley to assistant GM

On the heels of enacting a new era of Flyers hockey with the announcement of Keith Jones as president of hockey operations and Danny Brière as general manager, more front office changes are coming. The organization announced on Friday that they have promoted Alyn McCauley to assistant general manager, Riley Armstrong to director of player development and Nick Schultz to assistant director of player development.

"I'm excited to announce the promotions of Alyn, Riley and Nick," said Briere in a press release. "These three have been around the organization for some time, in particularly, with our current prospects and young players, so I know they will each provide the direction and leadership that is necessary to get our future assets to the NHL level."

McCauley has both on-ice and front office NHL experience. McCauley played nine NHL seasons split between Toronto, San Jose and Los Angeles as a center, totaling 166 points in 488 career games. In his post-playing career, McCauley joined the Kings' front office and was there when they won the Stanley Cup Championship in both 2012 and 2014. He later joined the Flyers in 2017 before rising to his current role.

Armstrong is in his third season with the Flyers franchise, having previously worked as an assistant coach for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms AHL team.



Schultz is another figure with both playing and leadership experience. Schultz had a 15-year NHL career, spending the last three of those years in Philadelphia. A defenseman, Schultz played in 189 games with the Flyers. Before being promoted to assistant director of player development, Schultz was the player development coach for the team for four seasons.

MORE FLYERS: Flyers are open to trading Carter Hart

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader