May 28, 2023

NHL rumors: Danny Brière says Flyers are open to trading Carter Hart

In an interview with 94.1 WIP, Flyers general manager Danny Brière discussed the possibility of trading goaltender Carter Hart.

By Shamus Clancy
Carter-Hart-Flyers-Red-Wings-3.5.23-NHL.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

What would've been unthinkable during the Flyers's spirited 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs run could be on the table now. Flyers general manager Danny Brière joined 94.1 WIP's Glen Macnow and Mike Sielski to discuss the team on Saturday and the topic of 24-year-old goaltender Carter Hart came up. 

It appears that for Brière's new Flyers, everything and anything is an option, including listening to trade offers for Hart:

After showcasing great promise as a 20-year-old rookie in 2019, posting a .917 save percentage and 2.83 goals against average, Carter was even better in 2020, particularly in the postseason. During the regular season, he sported 2.42 goals against average. In a first-round playoff matchup with the Canadiens, he had two shutouts in a six-game series win, the Flyers' first in eight years.

Things have been off for Hart since then. Over the course of the last three seasons, his save percentage has dipped to .900 and his GAA has risen to 3.16. He's simply not living up to the lofty promise thrust upon him and the pure talent that was on display early in his career. 

Hart, of course, is still young, but if Brière wants to completely remake this team and overhaul this franchise, testing the waters on Hart could be worthwhile. 

