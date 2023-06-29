NHL Draft: All of the Flyers' Day 2 picks

The Flyers took a big swing on Russian phenom Matvei Michkov then picked up a solid two-way defenseman for the future in Oliver Bonk in Round 1 of the NHL Draft Wednesday night down in Nashville.

But there was still work to do and picks to make for Danny Brière and co. on Thursday with rounds 2-7.

Here's what else they're bringing in...

• Round 2, pick No. 51: G Carson Bjarnason (Brandon, WHL) – The Flyers traded one of their two sixth-rounders (No. 167) and the 2024 second they got from Los Angeles in the Ivan Provorov deal to Chicago for No. 51, then used that pick to take the 17-year old Bjarnason.

In 47 games for Brandon this past season, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound netminder recorded a 3.08 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in a Western Hockey League loaded with scoring talent. He shouldn't be seen as an immediate replacement for Carter Hart, nor be any indication that the current Flyers starter is on his way out, but Bjarnason does keep the goalie prospect pipeline stocked and couldn't present an interesting option to the organization in a few years' time depending on his development and the state of the team.

• Round 3, pick No. 87: G Egor Zavragin (Mamonty Yugry, MHL) – Using back-to-back picks on goalies, the Flyers went for Zavragin, who put up a .920 save percentage through 21 games in Russian juniors this past season, then went on to post a .927 save percentage through four starts in his league's playoffs. Ranked 12th among European goalies by NHL Central Scouting, the 17-year old is a ways off from the NHL – like Bjarnason – but keeps the Flyers' goalie pipeline stocked with more options for the future.

• Round 3, pick No. 95: C Denver Barkey (London, OHL) – A playmaking center who is Bonk's teammate with the Knights, Barkey put up a line of 22 goals, 37 assists, and 59 points in 61 regular season games down in the OHL, then went on a tear through the playoffs with 24 points and a +12 rating in 20 games.

Bonk and Barkey are going to get to stay teammates in Philadelphia, and apparently, there was a feeling that was going to happen.

• Round 4, pick No. 103: C Cole Knuble (Fargo, USHL) – A strong and intelligent center, and the son of former Flyer Mike Knuble, Cole scored 30 goals and 66 points in the USHL this past season and is committed to playing college hockey at Notre Dame.

• Round 4, pick No. 120: LW Alex Ciernik (Södertälje SK, Sweden-2) – A smaller, but explosive skater who can fly on offensive breakouts, Ciernik potted nine goals and 21 points in 18 junior games then racked up 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his promotion up to tier-2 of Swedish pro hockey.

• Round 5, pick No. 135: D Carter Sotheran (Portland, WHL) – A righthanded shot along the blueline, the 18-year old brings size at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds and plays a game that thrives in transition. He put up a respectable 19 assists and 23 points from the backend in his lone year in the WHL and has the tools to continue developing as a smart and responsible two-way defenseman.

• Round 6, pick No. 172: C Ryan MacPherson (Leamington, GOJHL) – A 25-goal scorer, with 61 points in total, in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, MacPherson will move up to the BCHL next then head to the University of New Hampshire alongside his brother, Connor.

• Round 7, pick No. 199: D Matteo Mann (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) – A big righthanded shot at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Mann's draft year numbers are far from impressive – just five assists through 45 games with a -23 rating and 52 penalty minutes – but his raw talent and frame this late in the draft are enough to take a flier on.

