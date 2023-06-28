More Sports:

June 28, 2023

NHL Draft: Flyers take promising defenseman Oliver Bonk with 22nd overall pick

The smooth-skating, two-way defenseman from the London Knights could develop into one of the Flyers' top-pairing blueliners.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
NHL-Draft-Stage-Nashville-2023.jpg Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

The NHL Draft stage down in Nashville.

After making a major splash at seventh overall with the selection of Russian phenom and the draft's mystery man Matvei Michkov, the Flyers used their second first-rounder to hone in our their blueline. 

With pick No. 22 down in Nashville on Wednesday night, GM Danny Brière called the name of smooth-skating defenseman Oliver Bonk, an 18-year old from the OHL's London Knights who, with time, could develop into one of the Flyers' top-pairing d-men. 

Our thoughts on Bonk from earlier this week:

A two-way defenseman who has the size to win puck battles in his own end and the skating and anticipation to effectively break the puck out on offense, Bonk has the makeup to eventually become a top-pairing d-man who can regularly eat up a ton of minutes from night to night. 

He isn't afraid to jump in on the rush once in a while either. 

Bonk, a right-handed shot, put up 40 points through 67 games with the Knights this past season and entered the draft as one of the more well-rounded blueliners available. 

After being hired, Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones stressed that building a high-end defense would be critical to the rebuild and Bonk will be a great piece to have in building toward that.

More to come...

MORE: Flyers take the leap on Russian phenom Matvei Michkov at No. 7

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia NHL Draft 2023

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed
Limited - Ice Cube Ocean Resort

Ice Cube is coming to Ocean Casino Resort in July

Just In

Must Read

Health News

Penn Medicine to acquire shuttered Brandywine Hospital from Tower Health
Brandywine Hospital Sale

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

10 reasons the Commanders will be a dumpster fire this season
23105837663065.jpg

Entertainment

Philly-native David Corenswet to play Clark Kent in DC's 'Superman: Legacy' film
superman david corenswet

Family-Friendly

This year's Avenue of the Arts block party features theater, music and a 120-foot slide
Avenue of the Arts Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved