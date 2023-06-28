NHL Draft: Flyers take promising defenseman Oliver Bonk with 22nd overall pick

After making a major splash at seventh overall with the selection of Russian phenom and the draft's mystery man Matvei Michkov, the Flyers used their second first-rounder to hone in our their blueline.

With pick No. 22 down in Nashville on Wednesday night, GM Danny Brière called the name of smooth-skating defenseman Oliver Bonk, an 18-year old from the OHL's London Knights who, with time, could develop into one of the Flyers' top-pairing d-men.

Our thoughts on Bonk from earlier this week:

A two-way defenseman who has the size to win puck battles in his own end and the skating and anticipation to effectively break the puck out on offense, Bonk has the makeup to eventually become a top-pairing d-man who can regularly eat up a ton of minutes from night to night. He isn't afraid to jump in on the rush once in a while either.

Bonk, a right-handed shot, put up 40 points through 67 games with the Knights this past season and entered the draft as one of the more well-rounded blueliners available.

After being hired, Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones stressed that building a high-end defense would be critical to the rebuild and Bonk will be a great piece to have in building toward that.

More to come...

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports