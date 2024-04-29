Flyers prospect check: Emil Andrae and the Phantoms, Oliver Bonk and the Knights roll through the postseason

April 29, 2024
The Flyers' season is over. Focus from the top is shifting toward the draft and what happens tomorrow, but in the ranks below, there is still hockey to play, and a good bit of it still with the way things are going.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL are pushing forward in their Calder Cup Playoff run, while the London Knights in the junior Ontario Hockey League are putting a dent in their postseason with two notable Flyers prospects helping to propel them forward.
So with that, let's check in real quick on the Flyers' pipeline, starting with the Phantoms...
Bobby Brink, Olle Lycksell, Adam Ginning, and Ronnie Attard were all able to rejoin the Phantoms in time for their playoff run, and so was defensive prospect Hunter McDonald, a 2022 sixth-rounder who the Flyers have been increasingly higher on as he's developed at Northeastern University.
In a first-round, best-of-three battle against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Phantoms made quick work of the series, taking it in a 2-0 sweep and with the clincher on Friday coming in dramatic fashion.
The Phantoms fell into a 3-1 hole entering the third period of Game 2, but fought back to tie it – twice – to force overtime, then put it away with a defensive zone breakout and a rebound put home by Jacob Gaucher that had Allentown roaring.
GAUCHER PUTS US THROUGH!🤩🤩🤩#LVvsWBS | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/HD5q1HuGiz— Lehigh Valley Phantoms (@LVPhantoms) April 27, 2024
Emil's cold with it!😮💨🥶#LVvsWBS | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/TWQ3P3TONM— Lehigh Valley Phantoms (@LVPhantoms) April 27, 2024
Then, on another 5-on-3 opportunity from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton falling into late penalty trouble, Brink got the puck up by the point and stepped into a missle of a slapshot that hit Tanner Laczynski on its way to the back of the net for a tie game.
Bobby's just that guy folks!🤷♂️#LVvsWBS | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/JG0h3agPXH— Lehigh Valley Phantoms (@LVPhantoms) April 27, 2024
Tanner shoots, Tanner scores!😌#LVvsWBS | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/Mh3T1S2yqV— Lehigh Valley Phantoms (@LVPhantoms) April 27, 2024
The Hershey Bears are up next in a best-of-five second-round see beginning Wednesday night.
Circling back to McDonald for a second, he joined the Phantoms late on a pro tryout and signed his entry-level deal a couple of weeks back for two years beginning next season.
The 21-year old blueliner, whose appeal is partially in his size at 6-foot-4, got 11 regular season games in with the Phantoms and collected three assists with a notable plus-6 rating. In the playoffs so far, he's gone to the box twice (for interference and a slash) and is minus-1. Not perfect, not exactly horrible either, but he's young and just got here. Trial by fire is going to be part of the process here.
The London Knights have been storming straight through the OHL's playoffs with defenseman Oliver Bonk and center Denver Barkey directly in the mix of it.
The Knights swept the Flint Firebirds 4-0 in Round 1, blanked the Kitchener Rangers in Round 2 (also 4-0), and are up 2-0 in Round 3 over the Saginaw Spirit with Game 3 set for Monday night.
So far, Bonk, the Flyers' 22nd overall pick from last summer, has two goals and two assists through 10 postseason games at a plus-8 rating, while registering 17 shots on goal throughout.
And Barkey, their 95th overall third-rounder from last summer, has piled up three goals and 10 assists for 13 points, which is second on the Knights right now in postseason scoring. He has also put 31 shots on net and is skating at plus-6 entering Monday night.
Bonk and Barkey, both 19-year old prospects, have been catching eyes this entire season down in juniors and hopefully bring smooth puck-moving, offensive shots in the arms to the Flyers in the near future.
Both, however, still project to be a few years away.
