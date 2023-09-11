More Sports:

September 11, 2023

Flyers announce 2023 rookie camp roster, schedule

The Flyers prospects will get the ball rolling toward the new season this week.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers-Oliver-Bonk-NHL-Draft-2023.jpg Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

London Knights defenseman Oliver Bonk puts on his Flyers jersey after having his name called at No. 22 in the NHL Draft.

The Flyers' prospects will get the ball rolling toward the 2023-24 season when the club's rookie camp begins later this week over in Voorhees. 

The first practice will be held Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. at the Flyers Training Center, the team announced Monday, then continue on with five on-ice sessions in as many days, including a pair of exhibitions against the New York Rangers' prospects up at the Phantoms' PPL Center in Allentown on Friday and Saturday night. 

Here's the full schedule:

Date  SessionTime Location 
Thu., Sept. 14 Practice 11:30 a.m. Flyers Training Center 
Fri., Sept. 15 Morning Skate 10:30 a.m. Flyers Training Center 
Fri., Sept. 15
Game 1 vs. NYR 7:05 p.m. PPL Center 
Sat., Sept. 16 Game 2 vs. NYR 5:05 p.m. PPL Center 
Sun., Sept. 17 Practice 10 a.m. Flyers Training Center 
Mon., Sept. 18 Practice 11 a.m. Flyers Training Center 
Tue., Sept. 19 Practice 11 a.m. Flyers Training Center 

Highlighting the Flyers' rookie camp roster on the blueline are rising prospect Emil Andrae and first-round pick Oliver Bonk. 

Andrae, 21, made the jump over to North America from Sweden late last season and held up extremely well in his small showing with the Phantoms. He signed his entry-level contract back in March and the likelihood is that he'll be staying in North America from here on out to develop with the Phantoms, maybe with a look up at the NHL level not all that far off.

Bonk, 18, was drafted 22nd overall back in June after the Flyers used pick No. 7 on Russian phenom Matvei Michkov. He has the skating and two-way style that projects him to become a potential top-paring defenseman, but he'll need a couple more years of development in Canadian Juniors and maybe some more with the Phantoms later on before getting there. 

Up front, Tyson Foerster will be there knocking on the door of a full-time spot in the NHL after playing well in his call-ups with the Flyers last season. 

Elliott Desnoyers will be there among the forwards as well, along with Bobby Brink, who took the majority of last season to build back up coming off of hip surgery but may be able to recapture and bring over a lot of the skill he flashed at the University of Denver now that he's healthy. 

Junior goaltender Carson Bjarnasson, who the Flyers picked up in the second round of the draft this past summer, will also be there to get an early run of work in with the organization. 

The full roster via Flyers beat Bill Meltzer:

The new season will be here before you know it. 

Training camp should pick up soon after, the preseason will begin on September 25, and then the puck drops for real in Columbus on October 12.

All rookie camp sessions at the Flyers Training Facility throughout this week and into next will be free and open to the public.

