Brian Boucher rejoins the Flyers' broadcast team at NBC Sports Philadelphia

Brian Boucher will be back in the Flyers' broadcast booth this season, the organization and NBC Sports Philadelphia officially announced Monday morning.

Boucher will serve as the television crew's primary analyst alongside longtime play-by-play man Jim Jackson, essentially taking over for Keith Jones, who moved on to become the Flyers' alternate governor and president of hockey operations a few months back.

The former goaltender was a first-round pick by the Flyers in the 1995 draft and went on to play 13 NHL seasons from 1999-2013. He had stints with Phoenix, Calgary, Chicago, Columbus, San Jose, and Carolina, but spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia and is most commonly remembered as a Flyer, especially for his part in the 2010 Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final, when he made the crucial saves in the Game 82 shootout against the Rangers to kickstart the adventure in the first place.

Boucher jumped right into broadcasting after his retirement in 2013, starting as a Flyers analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia (formerly Comcast Sportsnet) then working up to become an in-studio and inside-the-glass analyst for the national NBC Sports broadcast team while it still had the rights to the NHL.

He was picked up by ESPN after they signed an NHL broadcast deal that kicked in two seasons ago but then made the jump over to TNT earlier this summer to take on the analyst duties vacated by Jones' departure there as well.

You'll start hearing "Boosh" again from night to night when the puck drops on the Flyers' 2023-24 season on October 12 in Columbus.

“It’s been my fortune to be so deeply connected with the Philadelphia region and the passionate Flyers community for nearly 30 years since joining the organization as a draft pick,” Boucher said via a press release. “I’m thrilled to return to this city, which my family and I consider home, and rejoin NBC Sports Philadelphia and the talented team that covers the Flyers year-round for this incredible fanbase.”



