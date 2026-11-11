The Flyers let this Matvei Michkov situation fester. Now the whole franchise is at stake.

The Flyers had just gotten pushed around in D.C., to get swept across a back-to-back, and to fall listlessly back into a rut of three straight losses, and to the bottom of a hole that only got deeper.

And tensions were brewing from it. Continuous losing will do that.

Captain Sean Couturier spoke to the press following that 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Oct. 28, and bemoaned how selfish and punchless his team had gotten. "At times this year, we're soft, I would say," Couturier said.

Then Nick Seeler took his turn in front of the cameras and recorders. The veteran defenseman is no star player, and everyone is well aware of that, but he's been a dedicated checker and good soldier for the organization for more than five years now. He's an in-room example that hard work does pay off and will get rewarded by the organization.

And he stepped up and criticized selfishness from within that room.

"Well, we certainly had some discussions in the room, especially with our starts," Seeler said. "And after the first, I mean, it's just focus levels, and compete levels, and playing for the crest. I mean, that's what it's all about. It's not about getting points. It's not about 'me, me, me.' It's about the team, and playing for each other, and sacrificing for each other, and it's really not that difficult to understand. I just...you play for the guy next to you. That's what Flyers hockey is all about."

And on their own, those remarks were general enough. They didn't single any one person out, so maybe the current situation surrounding the Flyers, which has gotten well out of hand now, gets contained right then and there if it's just left at that.

Rick Tocchet, though, colored in just a bit too much after, like he couldn't help himself, which left fans unable to help themselves from connecting the dots toward young Russian star Matvei Michkov, who Tocchet had already criticized numerous times publicly since he took over as the Flyers' head coach.

"Listen, you should never have a 'me' attitude," Tocchet said in a follow-up to Seeler's thoughts. "I mean, sometimes, people...You gotta be careful at what your agenda is. There's times when you should change, get your buddy on the ice when he's fresh instead of trying for one more last rush, and then changing on the way back. Things like that are, I think, what Nick's talking about, 'me, me.' You can't do that sort of stuff. Accountability starts from me. I [might] start having to take some ice time from that. Leadership's gonna have to do a little bit of that, too. So I think it's important that doesn't creep in your room, a hundred percent – the 'me, me, I' attitude.'"

The night before, the Flyers lost in overtime at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team, collectively, didn't do itself any favors by spotting Columbus a 3-0 lead after the first period, but they pushed back enough to tie the game and force overtime, with Michkov skating a season-high 21:35 of ice time. But in OT, Michkov kept himself on the ice for consecutive 2-on-0 breaks from the Blue Jackets, the first directly tied to his own giveaway at the point, and the second, for Columbus' winner, being a result of him fishing too far down for an offensive rebound that left no one back to cover.

There was an issue, but most figured the Flyers would have to accept it and find a way to deal with it, or that it would simply pass, because the reality is that the Flyers do need Matvei Michkov.

The 21-year-old wing's 10 goals lead the team in scoring, by far, and in the rare spots where the Flyers have been able to churn out wins and build some positive momentum, Michkov, with advanced playmaking, renewed speed, and a knack for constantly hovering around the opposing net, has been a driving force for nearly all of it.

But it's been two weeks since. Things haven't gotten better. In fact, they might've reached a boiling point that stands to devastate the future of the organization.

Monday night in Vancouver, the Flyers beat the Canucks, 3-1, with Michkov buzzing all over the ice and setting up scoring chances. But it all came with a bizarre disconnect.

Travis Konecny and surrounding teammates barely cracked a smile or even celebrated his second-period goal after Michkov set up the sequence with a quick and clean pass from behind the Vancouver net.

Soon after, the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast captured Michkov arguing with Seeler by the bench during a stoppage, which, in isolation, is typically nothing to get worked up about. Hockey players are a competitive bunch, and teammates jaw at one another all the time, but because this was Seeler after his "me, me, me" remarks, which Tocchet more clearly provoked toward Michkov, this was something. This was a heavy cloud of smoke, which only got further billowed postgame when Konecny and Tocchet spoke passively about Michkov's performance during their media scrums – with both choosing to deflect away to the rest of the team.

Here's a wide angle of the Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler heated exchange. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/wlUPHiIa94 — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) November 10, 2026

Then, by Tuesday afternoon, the bombshell dropped: ESPN insider and analyst Kevin Weekes reported learning from multiple league sources that Michkov has a "preference to have a fresh start elsewhere," given the Flyers' "difficult start to the season, [and] some internal discord."

The immediate follow-up from fellow ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan and other Flyers beats put out there that it didn't mean Michkov had submitted a trade request, and that the Flyers, at that point, weren't aware of Michkov's just-reported preference.

But that even the thought that the Flyers' best player, right now, and the former seventh overall pick that general manager Danny Brière gambled on making the face of his entire rebuild plan just three years ago, could possibly be eyeing his way out of Philadelphia is already incredibly damaging to the organization, no matter what happens from here.

**Breaking News** 🚨 📰



From multiple league sources, with the Flyers unimpressive start and internal turmoil, Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere. He's in the last year of his contract & is a prime trade candidate moving forward. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/4mYzKiN42G — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 10, 2026

What can happen next, though, at its very worst, could destroy the outlook of the Philadelphia Flyers for the next decade or more.

Jobs are on the line, and frankly, a ton of reputations, too, including that of a once-proud franchise that so badly wants to be a destination again, but may never get even a second thought depending on how they proceed.

The next steps, from all the principal voices of the Flyers, are crucial, and highly combustible.

Here's the reality of what they're dealing with...

Rick Tocchet

Tocchet has been a polarizing figure among the fan base from the second he was hired as the head coach to succeed John Tortorella.

He's a popular personality within league circles, but his resume as a head coach alone never outright impressed. He coached a bad Tampa Bay team, and then a bad Arizona one, until he took over the bench for a Vancouver Canucks team that caught lightning in a bottle to make the playoffs, only for them to crumble just as quickly through injury and a very ugly and highly-covered rift between stars Elias Petterson and J.T. Miller, which Tocchet never seemed able to defuse – or maybe didn't even try depending on who you ask.

Tocchet left right after to take the Flyers job, and much like the Canucks, the Flyers caught fire down the stretch last season and rallied into the playoffs. But throughout, Michkov, in his second season, struggled. He fell behind in his conditioning over the summer and didn't report in the shape he needed to be in. Tocchet harped on that publicly on multiple occasions when pressed about Michkov's sheltered usage by the media, and eventually, Michkov himself did own his failure in preparation.

But then he went home this past summer, and reported back to the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees for camp looking noticeably leaner and way faster. Brière spoke bullishly about Michkov's upcoming season, and on cue, he's been the Flyers' best player and the spark for the few wins they do have right now.

Yet even so, Tocchet hasn't spoken with any outright praise of Michkov. There's always some kind of string attached, whether it's a quick dismissal, a transition away to some other positive about the team, or a criticism to cancel out.

Notable, too, is that of the 10 forwards with 10 goals across the NHL right now, Michkov has the lowest average ice time of all of them at 15:54, when a guy like Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon is skating upward of 20 minutes.

There's enough of a pattern out there for fans to put together themselves that Tocchet isn't exactly big on Michkov.

There's a good chance the Flyers are aware of that, too, but Brière and the front office may be at a point now where they can no longer sit there and hope that potential conflict naturally sorts itself out.

They probably don't want to fire Tocchet just a year and change into his run either, and not even a full six months removed from making the playoffs.

But right now, all the Flyers have is a bad team that can't help themselves, save for Michkov, who is the only player who can consistently score for them, but not without being a seeming lightning rod for it.

Michkov did the work. He put in the effort, and individually, it is paying off. But Tocchet just can't seem to bring himself to give Michkov full and genuine credit for it.

It has to be taken into account, too, that star rookie Porter Martone has struggled to take off this season, and has also been getting kept out of late-game situations where the Flyers should've been looking to go score a goal.

Offense is lacking, development for the youth is stalling, so it has to be asked: Can the Flyers really afford to keep Tocchet as their coach for much longer?

One more thing, if this situation ultimately boils down to a decision between Michkov or Tocchet, to be blunt, the Flyers would be fools to pick Tocchet.

Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Rick Tocchet, Sean Couturier, and the Flyers have struggled all season.

Danny Brière, Keith Jones, Dan Hilferty

Everything this executive trio said it was setting out to build once they were given the keys officially more than three years ago is in the balance here.

They never had the team fully bottom out for a shot at a top-three draft pick, and therefore a generational talent, opting to prioritize a rebuild through strong culture while being smarter than the rest about their scouting.

Michkov was Brière's first pick as the full-time GM at seventh overall in 2023, and with that, he hitched his wagon to the Russian forward who had all the talent in the world but so many questions, too, about what he could actually be and even how long it would be before he could actually come over to North America.

It was all a massive gamble, but the kind that would set the franchise up for the next decade if Brière got it right, because the Flyers would have their face of the franchise star without ever tanking and an environment that other players around the league would see and want to come play for.

Three years later, Brière does have Michkov as his team's leading scorer, but now with another firestorm around his player that he has to put out, which per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jackie Spiegel, he's in Edmonton with the team to presumably do.

#Flyers on the ice for morning skate in Edmonton.



Danny Brière, Dan Hilferty and Keith Jones in attendance. pic.twitter.com/tClTt47Su1 — Jackie Spiegel (@jackiespiegel93) November 11, 2026

Brière has to choose right.

And again, if this boils down to a decision between two parties – whether it's Michkov or Tocchet, Michkov or Seeler, Michkov or Konecny and Couturier, etc. –

Otherwise, he, Jones, and Tocchet are going to be out the door anyway, while the next decade of Flyers hockey goes out the window.

Charles LeClaire/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Danny Brière and Keith Jones have a massive fire to put out.

The captains

Maybe the most upsetting part about the argument between Michkov and Seeler that got caught on camera Monday night in Vancouver is who isn't there.

Here's a wide angle of the Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler heated exchange. #Flyers pic.twitter.com/wlUPHiIa94 — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) November 10, 2026

Noel Acciari, a summer free-agent signing, and Noah Cates, Michkov's regular center, both tap him and say something to try to settle Michkov down as he gets heated. Goaltender Joseph Woll, another summer acquisition who hasn't been around long, says something, too. Then the 20-year-old Martone gets up to step in between and intervene.

Couturier, the captain, doesn't move; Konecny, the alternate captain, is nowhere to be seen; and neither is defenseman Travis Sanheim as the other alternate.

All three have been here for years. All three were kept long-term to be stewards of a healthy Flyers culture, but now all three are sitting here as the leaders of an easily shaken group, with a perceived divide toward the only player who can consistently get them offense, that couldn't be navigated and was allowed to snowball into this.

What does that really say about the room?

Porter Martone, the league, and the fans

Say Michkov does end up out of Philadelphia, all the Flyers would have left as far as young high-end talent goes would be Martone as the sixth overall pick from 2025.

But at that rate, why would he want to stay? Better yet, why would any other player in the NHL want anything to do with Philadelphia?

The potential fallout with Michkov, if it isn't snuffed out quickly and gets to its very worst, takes the Flyers off the board entirely, because if Brière is still the GM after all that, or even if he's not, his track record with young and upcoming star talent would suddenly be disastrous.

Cutter Gauthier wasn't Brière's pick, but he was inherited as a top prospect who had a falling out with the organization and is now a goal-scoring star with the Anaheim Ducks. That was a unique situation, that the Flyers very well couldn't have done anything about, even in retrospect. But at the same time, that's a unique situation you only get a once-in-a-lifetime mulligan for. You can maybe have one future star cut you off. You can never be allowed to survive two.

Now the Flyers are at that potential fork in the road with Michkov barring some miraculous talking downs.

But even after all that, what would that tell Martone about what he would be staying on board for once his entry-level contract is up?

Beyond that, what are the Flyers telling their fans after all this?

This whole situation feels on the thinnest of lines right now.

Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Flyers may have a hit a pivotal fork in the road with Matvei Michkov.

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