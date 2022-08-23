Forbes lists Eagles as the 10th most valuable NFL franchise

Jeffrey Lurie is seeing green. No, I'm not talking about the Kelly green uniforms that are coming for the Eagles in 2023. I'm talking about the Benjamins. Forbes unveiled a new list of the most valuable NFL franchises and the Eagles came in at No. 10 with an estimated valuation of $4.9 billion.

Here's how Forbes comes up with the rankings:

Methodology: Figures for revenue and operating income (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) are for the 2021 season and net of stadium debt service. Debt includes both team and stadium debt recourse to team owners. We employ the cash basis, rather than the accrual basis, of accounting. Team values are enterprise values (equity plus net debt) and include the economics (including non-NFL revenue that accrues to the team’s owner) of the team’s stadium but not the value of the stadium real estate itself. Sources include team executives, sports bankers and league consultants, public documents such as stadium lease agreements and credit rating reports, and sponsorship and broadcasting industry executives. [Forbes]

Forbes lists the Eagles as having an operating income of $144.8 million.

Around the NFC East, the Cowboys are in the top spot as the most valuable franchise in the entire league ($8 billion). The Giants come in at No. 4 ($6 billion) and the Commanders are sixth ($5.6 billion). The Eagles might be last in the division here, but I'm sure Lurie isn't sweating that one with these numbers out there.

