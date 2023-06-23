How are recent former Phillies playing away from Philadelphia?

The 2023 Phillies were deliberately constructed to hit well and have just enough pitching to get by. The pitching has been very good lately but the hitting has been hit or miss.

Still, the Phillies have played better in June and are above .500 and in the playoff mix for the first time this season. After a wild and unforgettable World Series run last fall, one can't help but wonder if the team made the right decisions cutting ties with a bunch of former contributors. Did they make the right choices?

Here's a look at how some recent former Phillies are currently fairing with their new teams:

The wrong decison?

Zach Eflin, SP (2016-22)

The one-time starter and closer who was an extremely important piece of the Phillies run last summer and fall is mowing down hitters for the first place Rays. He is 8-3 with a 3.26 ERA, while the Phillies have been unable to reliably find five starters to send to the mound all season.

Mickey Moniak, OF (2020-22)

Moniak started the year in the minors but he's been really good in 25 games for Los Angeles. He's hitting .298 with six homers and 15 RBI. The Phillies, meanwhile, have seen a hot start from centerfielder Brandon Marsh hit the skids. It'll be interesting to see which young outfielder winds up having the better career.

David Robertson, RP (2019, 2022)

A former reliever with injury issues while he was a Phillie, Robertson has a minuscule 1.72 ERA this season and has been as good as any reliever in baseball for the struggling Mets.

Kyle Gibson, SP (2021-22)

Gibson was never a reliable starter during his two seasons with the Phillies, but he's become passable with the Orioles and would likely have been a suitable fifth starter had he remained in Philly. He is 8-4 with a 3.94 ERA.

Brad Hand, RP (2022)

The Phillies bullpen has been up and down this season, but Hand likely could be solidly in it with his 3.42 ERA over 26.1 innings with the Rockies.

Matt Vierling, OF (2021-22)

The Phillies have a low key need for a right-handed outfielder and Vierling has been streaky, but good for the Tigers. Last week, he had back-to-back three hit games and is currently sporting a respectable .264 batting average with seven homers and 20 RBI.

They probably got it right...

Jean Segura, 2B/3B (2019-22)

Segura could not be having a worse time as a Marlin. Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, the former Phillies infielder hit .190 through 60 games this season with one home run. Trea Turner was an upgrade.

Nick Maton, UTIL (2021-22)



Maton hasn't been hitting well in Detroit, with a lowly .156 average. He has six homers and has played second, third and shortstop. In his defense, Edmundo Sosa (the current utility man in Philly) isn't that much better hitting .241.

Noah Syndergaard, SP (2022)

Thor is on the injured list after an awful first few months of the year in L.A. He has a 7.16 ERA and is 1-4 through 12 starts.

Jeurys Familia, RP (2022)



With the Athletics, Familia has a 6.39 ERA over 12.2 innings and has not pitched for them since May 2. He was designated for assignment.

Johan Camargo, UTIL (2022)

Camargo played well in the Dominican Winter League but hasn't suited up since.

Didi Gregorius, SS (2020-22)

The former slugging infielder is currently not on an MLB roster.

Odubel Herrera, OF (2015-22)

The controversial former All-Star is also not currently on a big league team.

Corey Knebel, RP (2022)

Knebel is not currently on an MLB or minor league roster.

Roman Quinn, OF (2012-22)

Quinn signed a minor league deal with the Twins but hasn't played yet in the majors this year.

Donny Sands, C (2022)

Sands, 27, is still in the minors and is only hitting .244 there.

