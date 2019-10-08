More Health:

October 08, 2019

College students tend to underestimate the alcohol content in Four Loko, study says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Alcohol
College students underestimate Four Loko alcohol Arisa Chattasa/Unsplash

Two new studies led by George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services examined Four Loko consumption among college students. Researchers found that 93% of those who participated in the survey were underage when they drank Four Loko.

College students are not only underage when drinking Four Lokos, but they are also underestimating how much alcohol content is in one can of the malt beverage, according two new studies led by George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services. 

The studies examined data from collected from students in Montana, Florida, and Virginia. Researchers noted those who consumed Four Loko while underage and whether or not the college students could properly estimate how much alcohol content was in one can. The results were published in American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse 

A 23 1/2-ounce can with 14% alcohol by volume can be the equivalent of as many as 5 1/2 standard alcoholic drinks. A 12-ounce beer, like Budweiser, is considered one standard drink. Researchers found that students in Montana, where 8% ABV cans are available, were more accurate in their estimation than the students in Florida and Virginia, where 12% ABV cans were used. 

Sixty percent of Florida students and more than 70% of Virginia students underestimated the alcohol content by one or more standard drinks compared to 45% of Montana students. Thirty-one percent of students in Florida and 49% of students in Virginia underestimated alcohol content by two or more standard drinks.

In the second study, classroom surveys were given to 1,019 students in Montana, Florida and Virginia. Researchers found that 46% of participants had consumed Four Loko and of those who had it, 93% had consumed the malt beverage before the age of 21.

Researchers said that 57% of admitted Four Loko drinkers had one can in drinking session, while 10% said they finished two or more cans. Of the participants who finished at least one can, 36% blacked out and 21% vomited. 

Four Loko has been under scrutiny for some time. In 2010, after becoming banned in several states due to its caffeine content, the malt beverage removed caffeine, taurine, and guarana from the formulation and no longer branded itself as an energy drink. In 2013, the Federal Trade Commission mandated the company to include alcohol content on the label. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Alcohol United States Drinking

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6 edition
100719DakPrescott4

Crime

Shippensburg University resumes classes Tuesday as search continues for suspects in fatal shooting
Shippensburg Police Department

Illness

Alex Trebek says his battle with pancreatic cancer may stop him from hosting 'Jeopardy!'
1007_alex trebek ctv

Sixers

Sixers prepare for preseason game vs. Chinese squad with Daryl Morey incident hanging overhead
071618-DarylMorey-USAToday

Family-Friendly

New fan experience at Wells Fargo Center offers Gritty makeovers
Gritty Command Center at Wells Fargo

Food & Drink

Event with Wax + Wine at the Comcast Center is only $5 to attend
wine tasting with candle-making by Wax + Wine

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved