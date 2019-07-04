The weather might just hold out for Fourth of July fireworks tonight

Last week welcomed the first heat wave of the season to Philadelphia, and temperatures have been following suit this Fourth of July.

As for if it will rain on the celebratory activities scheduled for Thursday afternoon and evening — that is, quite literally, up in the air.

There is, however, a “Hazardous Weather Outlook” advisory that has been issued by the National Weather Service as of 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, affecting northern Delaware, central New Jersey, southern New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania.

This warning is because the service believes “tidal levels may approach Coastal Flood Advisory levels at the time of high tide this evening and overnight.”

During the day on Thursday, the National Weather Service warns of the potential for some isolated showers. However, the day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and a 20-percent chance of precipitation.

For this evening — the Fourth of July firework’s time to shine — there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms prior to 11 p.m., followed by a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. — when patchy fog is possible.

Aside from the potential stormy weather, the evening will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72, still with a 20-percent chance of precipitation.



