Where to watch fireworks in Philly and the suburbs this July 4

Between visiting parades and shopping for holiday barbecues, there are plenty of opportunities to see colorful fireworks light up the sky this Fourth of July in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs.

The tradition of setting off fireworks for Independence Day is nearly as old as the holiday itself. The first organized Independence Day celebration, held along the Delaware River in 1777, concluded with a fireworks display that would become a mainstay of American festivities for centuries.

These days, Philly's Fourth of July is synonymous with Wawa Welcome America, the 16-day festival running from Juneteenth until Independence Day with museum discounts, hoagie giveaways and concert performances. As always, the celebration is capped with a fireworks display on the Parkway.

Check below for an inexhaustive list of fireworks displays happening this Fourth of July in Philly and the suburbs.

Penn's Landing — The U.S. Army Band concert and fireworks display kicks off at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing on Saturday, July 1. The concert starts at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. The celebration, part of Wawa Welcome America, is free and open to people of all ages.

Rivers Casino — Party on the Pier returns to Rivers Casino on Sunday, July 2 with food trucks open all day, live music starting at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks finale above the Delaware River beginning at 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to grab a spot along the riverwalk and enjoy the colorful display. Pets are also welcome.

Northeast Philly — Residents of Northeast Philly can head over to Pleasant Hill Park on Linden Avenue 5-9 p.m. on July 4 for a food truck festival featuring bounce houses, obstacle courses, live music and a fireworks display. The event is free, though guests are encouraged to register online.

Wawa Welcome America — The festival wraps up with a star-studded concert and fireworks display on the Parkway July 4. This year's concert, beginning at 7 p.m., features performances by Demi Lovato and Ludacris ahead of the fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Both events are free and open to the public.

Conshohocken — Conshohocken's Independence Day fireworks display on Monday, July 3 begins around 9:30 p.m. The display will be large, with fireworks visible from as many vantage points as possible throughout town. Due to concerns about the size, Sutcliffe Park and the surrounding area will be closed off.

Upper Merion — Upper Merion's July 4 celebration is taking place at Heuser Park in King of Prussia beginning at 3 p.m. with a carnival, beer garden, food trucks, live concert and a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to people of all ages. Leashed dogs can attend, though guests should take their dogs home before the fireworks begin.

Lower Providence Township — Eagleville's 27th annual All-American Fireworks Celebration is returning on July 4 with live music starting at 7 p.m. and fireworks beginning at dusk. There will be several food vendors on site and glow-in-the-dark items will be available to purchase. Guests should bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Narberth — Guests can head to Narberth Park on the Fourth of July for a carnival from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a concert and fireworks display 7-10:30 p.m. There will be games, food trucks and live music all day long.

Ridley Park — On Saturday, July 1, Ridley Park Borough is hosting an all-day Independence Day celebration complete with a parade at ABC Field, games for families, a car show and a fireworks display. Guests can register to walk in the parade by filling out this online form.

Tredyffrin Township — Guests can head to Wilson Farm Park in Wayne from 7:15-9:15 p.m. on the Fourth of July for Tredyffrin Township's annual holiday celebration. The Chester County Concert Band will play patriotic tunes before the display begins at dusk. People should bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners.