Explore the spooky side of science at the Franklin Institute's Halloween weekend

On the weekend before Halloween, the Franklin Institute will be filled with spooky surprises to entertain kids.

There will be hands-on activities, like make your own slime, a live science show featuring eye dissection and a costume parade. The Giant Heart will also turn into a haunted house with cobwebs and eerie music.

On Saturday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 28, the Halloween-themed fun will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Below is the full list of activities, all included with general admission to the museum.

• Make your own slime and LED trick-or-treat pins

• Watch spooky eye and heart dissections

• Check out "ghostly," smoke-filled bubbles that bounce

• Make "bloody" handprints on color-changing paper

• Walk through the haunted Giant Heart

• Tour the "Witches Kitchen" where there will be a Halloween feel box

•Join in glow-in-the-dark karaoke

• Stop for spooky storytime in the Train Factory

• Learn the science of fear in Your Brain

• Attend a costume parade (make sure your costume doesn't include a mask or weapon)

•Watch an explosion to end the day

Saturday, Oct, 27 and Sunday, Oct. 28

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free with general admission

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

