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November 13, 2026

From porgs to lightsabers, here's what will be at Franklin Institute's upcoming 'Star Wars' exhibit

The touring collection, which opens Feb. 13, will also feature a wall of stormtrooper helmets. Tickets are on sale now.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Exhibits
Star Wars Franklin Institute Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

'Star Wars: The Experience' will feature a wall of helmets, ship and character models and Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

The opening of the officially licensed "Star Wars" exhibit may be months away, but the Franklin Institute is already offering fans (even the scruffy-looking nerf-herders) an advanced look at the collection.

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Kylo Ren's three-beam lightsaber will be one of several weapons in the "lightsaber sound lab," where movie props will be displayed alongside interactive replicas. Visitors can cue specific saber sounds by triggering RFID touchpoints, and learn how movie pros created those distinctive hums. Another gallery will feature a wall of helmets belonging to the stormtroopers and other faceless villains from the "Star Wars" universe.

A white 'Star Wars' stormtrooper helmet on display under purple lightKristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

The exhibit features a 'helmet wall' featuring props like this from 'Ahsoka.'


The breakout star of "The Last Jedi," the porg, will appear in a collection of creatures and droids unique to the franchise. There's another gallery for spaceships like the imperial TIE fighter, plus space for the maquettes "Star Wars" designers use to model characters in animated and live-action stories. The main attraction there is a replica set of Queen Amidala's throne room, as seen in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace."

A prop of a 'Star Wars' porg in a nest under purple lightKristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

Porgs and other creatures from the 'Star Wars' universe will be on display.


"Star Wars: The Experience," which spans 10 galleries, also promises fans an up-close look at Darth Vader's armor, Darth Maul's double-bladed lightsaber, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and a full-scale prop of Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

"From the beginning, our mission was to create a new kind of 'Star Wars' exhibition, one that takes guests beyond the screen and into a galaxy in an immersive and personalized way, while also celebrating the people behind 'Star Wars,'" Abby Bysshe, chief experience and strategy officer for the Franklin Institute, said at a Thursday conference.

The exhibit, timed to the 50th anniversary of the original "Star Wars" film, is set to embark on a five-year journey across North America. But it lands first in Philadelphia, where it'll remain Feb. 13-Sept. 6. Tickets are now on sale

While daytime entry will cost adults $49 and kids $43, the Franklin Institute will offer $25 tickets during its extended evening hours from 5-8 p.m. Only the "Star Wars" exhibit will be accessible at that time. The museum is also matching the first 100 tickets sold and donating them to the 7uice Foundation, a nonprofit that creates educational opportunities for underserved communities. It was founded by Sixers forward Jaylen Brown.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Exhibits Philadelphia TV Star Wars Franklin Institute

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