More Culture:

June 04, 2019

Franklin Institute's Train Factory exhibit getting major renovation

'Treasures of the Franklin Institute' is expected to open by museum's 200th anniversary in 2024

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Museums Franklin Institute
Rendering of the Train Factory in the Franklin Institute Courtesy of/SmithGroup

Rendering of what the Train Factory in the Franklin Institute will look like after the transformation.

The Franklin Institute's Train Factory exhibit, where the historic Baldwin 60000 Locomotive resides, is preparing to undergo a dramatic transformation.

The museum received a $6 million gift from the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust for the expansion and re-imagination of the space into a two-story gallery.

RELATED: 40 rare 13-star flags to be displayed at Museum of the American Revolution | Manayunk Arts Festival back for 30th year | A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019

It will be renamed "Treasures of the Franklin Institute" and will display unique artifacts from the museum's collections, many of which have never been displayed publicly before.

According to the Franklin Institute, the rotating items may include Benjamin Franklin's glass armonica, a 1912 letter from Alexander Graham Bell, a Thomas Edison light bulb and drawings by Wilbur and Orville Wright.

The artifacts will surround the massive steam locomotive, which was donated to the Franklin Institute in 1933 by Samuel M. Vauclain, grandfather of S. Matthews V. Hamilton Jr. of the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust.

The train will remain where it is, and the floor will be cut away for the displays. Here's a rendering of the what the space should look like when complete:

Rendering of Franklin Institute's new Treasures of the Franklin Institute exhibitCourtesy of/SmithGroup

Rendering of the new “Treasures of the Franklin Institute” exhibit.

Visitors will also be able to see five steel-and-concrete railroad bridge structures that support the 350-ton locomotive.

A date for when construction will begin has not been announced, yet, but "Treasures of the Franklin Institute" is expected to open to the public in time for the 200th anniversary of the Franklin Institute in 2024.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Museums Franklin Institute Philadelphia Exhibits Family-Friendly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: These Eagles players had the best, worst walk-up songs at Wentz’s charity softball game
Wentz-softball-game_060419

Odd News

Who is throwing bottles filled with pee at couple's Philly home?
Pee Bottle

Bars

Esquire names Hop Sing Laundromat one of America's best 2019 bars
Carroll - Fall Cocktails Hop Sing Laundromat

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will Bryson Stott be great? You never know with Phillies prospects
Bryson-Stott-Phillies-UNLV_060419_USAT

Firefighters

Philadelphia firefighter dies during Cape May triathlon
Cape May Triathlon

Women's Health

This common dietary supplement ingredient has been tied to higher risk of miscarriage
Vinpocetine 06042019

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved