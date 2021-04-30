Philly museums offering free admission to hospital workers in May

Six cultural institutions in Philadelphia are offering free admission to hospital workers during National Hospital Week in May.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Franklin Institute, Eastern State Penitentiary, Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Barnes Foundation and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts are all participating.

The Franklin Institute

May 5-16



• Free general admission for hospital workers and up to three guests. Reservations are required online . Present hospital ID at entry.

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

May 6-9 and May 13–16

• Free general admission for hospital workers and up to three guests. Reserve timed admission online. P resent work ID at entry.

Eastern State Penitentiary

May 12

• Free admission for hospital workers, plus one guest. Show hospital ID for entry. No advance reservations required.

The Barnes Foundation

May 13

• The Barnes Foundation will be open exclusively for hospital workers May 13 from noon to 7 p.m. The museum is offering f ree general admission for hospital workers, plus one guest. Reservations are required by calling (215) 278-7200.

Philadelphia Museum of Art and Rodin Museum

May 14-17

• Free general admission for hospital workers and up to four guests. Walkups welcome. Present hospital ID at entry.

PAFA

May 20-23

• Free general admission for hospital workers and their guests. Reservations are required by emailing info@pafa.org.

“We are so grateful to the health care heroes who have worked — and continue to work — tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, risking their lives to help others," the cultural institutions shared in a joint statement. "We thank and honor them the best way we know how: offering up our galleries and exhibits as a respite from the stress and anxiety of this harrowing year."