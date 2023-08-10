More Health:

August 10, 2023

Eating breakfast improves academic performance, and in Pennsylvania, all public schools again will serve it for free

Studies consistently have shown that regularly eating the morning meal boosts cognitive performance, leading to higher grades

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Breakfast
Pa. Free Breakfast Shapiro @GovernorShapiro/Twitter

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro greets students at Penn Hills Elementary School in Allegheny County after extending the state's universal free breakfast program, which provides the meal to the state's 1.7 million public school students.

When Philadelphia-area students return to their schools in a few weeks, they won't have to do so on empty stomachs. That's because the state's free breakfast program guarantees the early morning meal to Pennsylvania's 1.7 million public school students. 

The $46.5 million program, included in the newly-signed state budget, makes free breakfast available to all public school students, regardless of income or background. It continues a policy instituted last year after the U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its pandemic-era practice of offering universal free student meals. 

Though the state program covers Philadelphia, the city's school district has made free meals available to all students since 2014 in an effort to mitigate financial burdens for families and the social stigma of income-based free meals. The state program guarantees that the 370,000 students in the suburban Philadelphia counties will continue receiving free meals, too. 

"Kids can start the day with a full belly and the ability to focus and importantly, won't be divided up from their friends when they have to go get their meal," Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a bill-signing ceremony held at an Allegheny County elementary school. "They won't have to deal with the stigma associated with free meals." 

Scientific studies have long shown the positive impact that eating breakfast has on academic performance and well-being. A 2009 systematic review of dozens of studies published between 1950 and 2008 found that "overall, evidence suggests that breakfast consumption has generally positive effects on cognitive performance."

Another systematic research review, published in 2013, found that regularly eating breakfast was "consistently positively associated with improved school performance" and that regular breakfast eaters "had significantly higher marks for science and English compared to those who never eat breakfast." 

The scientific consensus backing the cognitive benefits of breakfast consumption has made the idea of making breakfast available to students for free – a practice first popularized by the Black Panther Party in the early 1970s – increasingly commonplace in the U.S.

Pennsylvania is one of seven U.S. states that have adopted their own universal free school meal programs, and several other states are considering expanded access to free meals. In 2021, a federal bill that proposed making free school meals available permanently nationwide was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, but stalled shortly thereafter

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Breakfast Philadelphia Learning Healthy Eating Schools Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - woman reading a book at home, drinking coffee sitting on the couch

Mental health can be improved by practicing gratitude
Purchased - Young couple looking at laptop sitting on floor

Here’s what you need to know about Medicaid redetermination

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Dorney Park has plans for new roller coaster inspired by Lehigh Valley's steel mill history
Dorney Park's Iron Menance rollercoaster

Education

Get a free education at Community College of Philadelphia this fall
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Phillies

Phillies' Michael Lorenzen throws 14th no-hitter in team history
Michael-Lorenzen-No-Hitter-Phillies

Food & Drink

'Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes: Philly coffee shops begin introducing fall flavors
pumpkin spice la colombe

Weekend

Bug Fest and a supernatural sleepover at Fort Mifflin: Your weekend guide to things to do
Fort Mifflin weekend guide

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved