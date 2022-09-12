Pennsylvania students to receive free breakfast this school year, regardless of household income

Pennsylvania will provide every student with free school breakfast for the remainder of the academic year, regardless of household income, Gov. Tom Wolf said on Friday.



The Universal Free Breakfast Program, which will cost $21.5 million in state funds, will impact more than 1.7 million children enrolled in public, private, and charter schools that participate in the National Free Lunch Program. Childcare facilities that participate in the free meal program will also be eligible.

The program goes into effect on Oct. 1, and lasts through the end of the 2022-2023 academic year, Wolf said. Interested schools that do not participate in the national program are able to apply through the state's Department of Education.

"It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry," Wolf said. "I'm taking hunger off the table for Pennsylvania kids by creating the Universal Free Breakfast Program. Regardless of whether or not they qualify for free or reduced meals normally, every student enrolled in public or private schools will have the opportunity to feed their belly before they feed their mind this school year."

The School District of Philadelphia has provided free school meals since 2014 in an effort to reduce the cost burden on families and remove the stigma that was commonly associated with the district's previous free school lunch program.

From March 2020 through the 2021-2022 school year, students were able to receive free school meals due to a waiver provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more than two years, nearly 1 million students in the state have been able to eat for free.

The Governor's Office found that compared to 2018-2019 — the last full academic year without a universal program — breakfast consumption among students increased by 16% when schools resumed in-person instruction last fall.

The loss of the free school meals program, which was announced by the USDA earlier this year, means that schools across the country will continue sending home applications for free, reduced price, or paid school meals.

Melissa Froehlich, a spokesperson for the School Nutrition Association of Pennsylvania, said that by implementing universal free breakfast, Pennsylvania will strengthen childhood nutrition programs and address inequity and stigma against school breakfast.



"It takes a village to tackle an issue as important and impactful as food security for our children," said Allegheny County Sen. Lindsay Williams, chair of the state Senate education committee. "Keeping students fed, nourished, and ready to learn is vital to their health and education. These investments in school meals relieve the pressure on our families as grocery prices rise and ensure that all students can access nutritious food without shame or stigma."

Froehlich noted research that shows students who eat breakfast before school are more likely to be in school, participate in classroom discussion, and have improved concentration.

In August, the Wolf administration created the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative to address hunger among college students in Pennsylvania. The program expands college food pantries in a larger effort to tackle food insecurity among students.