Penn, Princeton fall in Forbes' annual ranking of best U.S. colleges

The University of Pennsylvania was once again named the top school on Forbes' annual list of the best colleges in the state, but it fell in the national rankings for the second year in a row.

The Ivy League institution dropped to No. 10 in the country, according to the publication's 2022 rankings, which were released on Thursday. It was ranked at No. 9 in 2021 and No. 6 in 2019.

Penn also came in at No. 10 among private universities, large schools, and urban campuses. It placed in the top 10 nationally for average grand aid award, and No. 8 for median 10-year salary for graduates. Swarthmore College in Delaware County continued its rank at No. 2. in the state, but rose slightly in national rankings to No. 38, up from No. 43 last year.

Other nearby colleges that made it to the top 100 schools in the country include Villanova University at No. 94 and Bryn Mawr College at No. 95.

No other Philadelphia colleges made it into the top 100 schools in the country. The closest was Drexel University, which came in at No. 168. One of the cities largest research campuses, Temple University, came in at No. 205.

Here are Forbes' top 10 colleges in Pennsylvania with their national ranking in parentheses.

University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia (10) Swarthmore College, Swarthmore (38) Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh (46) Lafayette College, Easton (77) Bucknell University, Lewisburg (89) Villanova University, Villanova (94) Bryn Mawr College, Bryn Mawr (95) Haverford College, Haverford (105) Lehigh University, Bethlehem (106) Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster (168)