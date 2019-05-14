More Events:

May 14, 2019

Brews & Views at Free Library to return for third season

Spend happy hour at the rooftop beer garden

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Brews & Views at Free Library Courtesy of/Free Library of Philadelphia

The view from the rooftop of the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch.

The Free Library of Philadelphia on Vine Street is bringing back its rooftop beer garden for another season of Brews & Views.

The beer garden overlooking Logan Square will be open Tuesday, May 21, through Thursday, May 23, and again from Tuesday, May 28, through Thursday, May 30.

RELATED: Rodin Museum Garden Bar to re-open in May | Parks on Tap will visit a different Philly park each week for 23 weeks

While taking in the view of the Philly skyline, attendees can sip on craft beer, wine or cocktails and enjoy a menu of made-to-order snacks from Brûlée Catering.

2019 marks the third year for Brews & Views. The rooftop beer garden will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. and is family-friendly.

Brews & Views 2019 Season

Tuesday, May 21, through Thursday, May 23
Tuesday, May 28, through Thursday, May 30
5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Free Library of Philadelphia Parkway Central branch
1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

