Brews & Views at Free Library to return for third season

The Free Library of Philadelphia on Vine Street is bringing back its rooftop beer garden for another season of Brews & Views.

The beer garden overlooking Logan Square will be open Tuesday, May 21, through Thursday, May 23, and again from Tuesday, May 28, through Thursday, May 30.

While taking in the view of the Philly skyline, attendees can sip on craft beer, wine or cocktails and enjoy a menu of made-to-order snacks from Brûlée Catering.

2019 marks the third year for Brews & Views. The rooftop beer garden will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. and is family-friendly.

Tuesday, May 21, through Thursday, May 23

Tuesday, May 28, through Thursday, May 30

5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Free Library of Philadelphia Parkway Central branch

1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

