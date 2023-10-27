Here's how to get free McDonald's fries every Friday for the rest of the year

McDonald's is kicking off the final 10 weekends of 2023 with special "fry-day" deals.

Every Friday, the fast food chain is offering customers one free medium order of french fries with any purchase made through the McDonald's app. The promotion runs through Friday, Dec. 29.

MORE: Gregory's Bar in Somers Point relinquishes 'Taco Tuesday' trademark, ending underdog fight with Taco Bell

Fry lovers can take advantage of the deal by downloading the McDonald's app and making a free account, opting into McDonald's Rewards. When opening the app on a Friday, customers will be prompted to utilize the offer, which also can be found under the "Deals" tab.

The free fries promotion can be added to a mobile order, or shown to a McDonald's employee to redeem in-person. The offer is only applicable when making a purchase of at least $1. The deal also only can be used once each Friday, and cannot be combined with other discounts available in the app.

Customers can dip their free fries in one of McDonald's new sauces — the breakfast-inspired "Sweet & Spicy" jam and the tomato-based, vinegary "Mambo" sauce. The fast food giant also is shaking up its utensil repertoire, as it begins phasing out its infamous hollow McFlurry spoons for more sustainable alternatives.