More Culture:

October 27, 2023

Here's how to get free McDonald's fries every Friday for the rest of the year

Any purchase made through the fast food chain's app comes with a medium order through Dec. 29

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink McDonald's
McDonald's fries free PA Images/Sipa USA

McDonald's customers can receive one medium french fries order every Friday through the end of the year by making a purchase through the fast food chain's app.

McDonald's is kicking off the final 10 weekends of 2023 with special "fry-day" deals.

Every Friday, the fast food chain is offering customers one free medium order of french fries with any purchase made through the McDonald's app. The promotion runs through Friday, Dec. 29.

MORE: Gregory's Bar in Somers Point relinquishes 'Taco Tuesday' trademark, ending underdog fight with Taco Bell

Fry lovers can take advantage of the deal by downloading the McDonald's app and making a free account, opting into McDonald's Rewards. When opening the app on a Friday, customers will be prompted to utilize the offer, which also can be found under the "Deals" tab.

The free fries promotion can be added to a mobile order, or shown to a McDonald's employee to redeem in-person. The offer is only applicable when making a purchase of at least $1. The deal also only can be used once each Friday, and cannot be combined with other discounts available in the app.

Customers can dip their free fries in one of McDonald's new sauces — the breakfast-inspired "Sweet & Spicy" jam and the tomato-based, vinegary "Mambo" sauce. The fast food giant also is shaking up its utensil repertoire, as it begins phasing out its infamous hollow McFlurry spoons for more sustainable alternatives.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink McDonald's Philadelphia French Fries Fast Food Fries

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A private banker advising a couple

Maximizing your money in a high-interest rate environment
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House

Just In

Must Read

Development

Smokestack at Beesley's Point, for decades a landmark for travelers to the Jersey Shore, gets imploded
Smokestack implosion NJ

Sponsored

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Healthy Eating

Hershey's cocoa powder among chocolate products with 'concerning' amounts of lead, Consumer Reports says
Hershey's cocoa powder lead

TV

'Golden Bachelor' journey comes to an end for Delco's Susan Noles
golden bachelor episode 5 susan noles

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers thrash Wild behind Bobby Brink's first two NHL goals
Travis-Konecny-Flyers-Wild-Goal-NHL-10.26.23.jpg

Weekend

Halloween parties and trick-or-treating: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide trick or treating

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved