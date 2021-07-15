More Events:

July 15, 2021

Free movie nights to take place at Dilworth Park on Thursdays

Family-friendly favorites like 'Black Panther' and 'Jurassic Park' will be screened

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
Dilworth Park Movie Nights Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Pictures in the Park returns to Dilworth Park at City Hall this summer. The series offers something fun and free to do with your family, a date or a group of friends.

Free, outdoor movie nights will return to Dilworth Park outside City Hall in Center City this summer.

The six-week series Pictures in the Park will begin Thursday, July 22 and continue on select dates through Thursday, Aug. 26. Screenings will begin at 8:30 p.m.

RELATED: Mann Center to screen movies with scores performed live by orchestra | Favorite throwback movies to be screened during two new series | Uptown Beer Garden relocates closer to LOVE Park in Center City

Movie night attendees should bring their own blankets or chairs. Snacks like popcorn, candy and soda will be sale at the Air Grille. Larger meals, including burgers and chicken tenders, also will be offered.

 The 2021 Pictures in the Park lineup:

July 22:  "Wonder Woman" (2017 version)
July 29:  "The Lion King" (live action version)
Aug. 5: "Jumanji: The Next Level"
Aug. 12: "Black Panther"
Aug. 19: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Aug. 26: "Jurassic Park"

The movie nights are weather permitting and subject to change.

Pictures in the Park  

Thursdays from July 22 through Aug. 26
Screenings start at 8:30 p.m.  
Dilworth Park
West side of City Hall at 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia PA 19102

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia Family-Friendly Center City Pop Culture Screenings Free Dilworth Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Daryl Morey has three options when it comes to trading Ben Simmons
Daryl-Morey-trade-deadline_032521_usat

Sponsored

What’s new at Community College of Philadelphia
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Main Image Whats New

Healthy Eating

Millennials are turning to non-alcoholic beer, but nutritionists stress it's not a health drink
Non-Alcoholic Beers popularity

Education

Philly teachers, students must wear masks when school returns this fall
Masks Philly Schools

TV

Questlove shares how he first saw 'Summer of Soul' footage — but he had no idea what he was watching
Questlove Summer of Soul

Entertainment

Free movie nights to take place at Dilworth Park on Thursdays
Dilworth Park Movie Nights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved