Free movie nights to take place at Dilworth Park on Thursdays

Free, outdoor movie nights will return to Dilworth Park outside City Hall in Center City this summer.

The six-week series Pictures in the Park will begin Thursday, July 22 and continue on select dates through Thursday, Aug. 26. Screenings will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Movie night attendees should bring their own blankets or chairs. Snacks like popcorn, candy and soda will be sale at the Air Grille. Larger meals, including burgers and chicken tenders, also will be offered.

The 2021 Pictures in the Park lineup:

July 22: "Wonder Woman" (2017 version)

July 29: "The Lion King" (live action version)

Aug. 5: "Jumanji: The Next Level"

Aug. 12: "Black Panther"

Aug. 19: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Aug. 26: "Jurassic Park"

The movie nights are weather permitting and subject to change.

Dilworth Park

West side of City Hall at 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia PA 19102