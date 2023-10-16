More News:

October 16, 2023

PPA to wave and reduce parking fees across the city during next Tuesday's Phillies and Flyers games

Kiosk street parking will be free throughout Philadelphia on Oct. 17, while select garages will cost just $5, the parking authority said

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Parking
philadelphia-parking-authority.png STREET VIEW/GOOGLE MAPS

The Philadelphia Parking Authority announced that it will offer free kiosk parking and discounted parking at selected garages on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in an effort to reduce congestion and encourage public transit use during that day's Phillies game.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority wants to make it easier for Philly sports fans to park their cars next Tuesday. 

On Oct. 17, parking at street kiosks will be free across the city and select parking garages in Center City will cost just $5, the authority announced in a blog post. Parking will also be free at all PPA-run lots near SEPTA regional rail stations that day. 

The move is intended to encourage people to take public transportation and minimize traffic congestion near Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center and the surrounding neighborhoods in South Philly. Next Tuesday night, the Flyers will play against the Vancouver Canucks at the Wells Fargo Center at 6:00 p.m., while the Phillies are scheduled to play the Arizona Diamondbacks in game two of the NCLS just after 8:00pm. 

As if that wasn't enough excitement for the notoriously sports-obsessed city, there will also be a soccer match between Mexico and Germany at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday night. 

“In good times and bad, Philadelphians have always stuck together and helped each other out," PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said in a statement. "In the tradition of helping where and when we can, the PPA joins the city in celebrating our sports teams and will provide free and discounted parking next Tuesday.”

Like many big cities, Philadelphia is not exactly known for having a stress-free, affordable parking experience. Last month, a report found that Philly is the third most expensive place to park one's car longterm, with an average monthly cost of $250. Only New York City and San Francisco ranked higher than Philly in that analysis of big city parking costs. 

Next Tuesday's free and discounted parking will go into effect at 5:00 p.m.


John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Parking Philadelphia Phillies Philadelphia Parking Authority

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Topiary Gardens

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly police ID officer slain in airport shooting, share video of suspect in purported getaway car
Philly Police Shooting

Sponsored

Fall entertainment at Brooklyn Bowl
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Depression

As the days get shorter, seasonal affective disorder kicks in for many Americans
Seasonal Affective Disorder

Food & Drink

Craft-beer bar franchise headed to Manayunk, but it won't be on Main Street
Brass Tap Manayunk

Eagles

The Eagles and Phillies are (insert Michael Jordan meme) taking things personally
101323RobertSaleh

Holiday

LumiNature holiday light display returns to the Philadelphia Zoo in November
LumiNature Philadelphia Zoo

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved