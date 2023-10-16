PPA to wave and reduce parking fees across the city during next Tuesday's Phillies and Flyers games

The Philadelphia Parking Authority wants to make it easier for Philly sports fans to park their cars next Tuesday.

On Oct. 17, parking at street kiosks will be free across the city and select parking garages in Center City will cost just $5, the authority announced in a blog post. Parking will also be free at all PPA-run lots near SEPTA regional rail stations that day.

The move is intended to encourage people to take public transportation and minimize traffic congestion near Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center and the surrounding neighborhoods in South Philly. Next Tuesday night, the Flyers will play against the Vancouver Canucks at the Wells Fargo Center at 6:00 p.m., while the Phillies are scheduled to play the Arizona Diamondbacks in game two of the NCLS just after 8:00pm.

As if that wasn't enough excitement for the notoriously sports-obsessed city, there will also be a soccer match between Mexico and Germany at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday night.

“In good times and bad, Philadelphians have always stuck together and helped each other out," PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said in a statement. "In the tradition of helping where and when we can, the PPA joins the city in celebrating our sports teams and will provide free and discounted parking next Tuesday.”



Like many big cities, Philadelphia is not exactly known for having a stress-free, affordable parking experience. Last month, a report found that Philly is the third most expensive place to park one's car longterm, with an average monthly cost of $250. Only New York City and San Francisco ranked higher than Philly in that analysis of big city parking costs.

Next Tuesday's free and discounted parking will go into effect at 5:00 p.m.



