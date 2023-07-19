Philly kids can get free school supplies, immunizations at these summer events hosted by the district

July 19, 2023
Philly kids don't return to school until Sept. 5, but a lot of them will need backpacks, books and fresh crayons before that. Parents can grab supplies for free this summer at the Back-to-School Bus Tour.
Organized each year by the School District of Philadelphia, the bus tour connects families with free backpacks and books, but also information. At every stop, school officials will be available to help moms and dads sign up for Parent Portal accounts or register their children for Pre-K through 12th grade. Select events also will offer free immunizations required for school attendance. Those stops are marked with an asterisk below:
|Stop
|Address
|Date
|Time
|Martin Luther King High School*
|6100 Stenton Ave.
|Monday, July 31
|10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|J. Finnegan Playground
|6801 Grovers Ave.
|Wednesday, Aug. 2
|9-11 a.m.
|George Washington High School Football Field
|10175 Bustleton Ave.
|Friday, Aug. 4
|10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Hillside Recreation Center
|201 Fountain St.
|Monday, Aug. 7
|9-11 a.m.
|Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium
|1627 W. Hunting Park Ave.
|Tuesday, Aug. 8
|10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|South Philadelphia High School
|2102 S. Broad St.
|Wednesday, Aug. 9
|9-11 a.m.
|Bridesburg Recreation Center
|4601 Richmond St.
|Friday, Aug. 11
|9-11 a.m.
|School of the Future*
|4021 Parkside Ave.
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Overbrook Educational Center
|6722 Lansdowne Ave.
|Monday, Aug. 14
|9-11 a.m.
|Willard Elementary School
|1930 E. Elkhart St.
|Wednesday, Aug. 16
|9-11 a.m.
|Roosevelt Mall
|Cottman & Bustleton avenues
|Friday, Aug. 18
|Noon to 3 p.m.
Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt
| @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.