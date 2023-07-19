More Events:

July 19, 2023

Philly kids can get free school supplies, immunizations at these summer events hosted by the district

School district officials are making stops in 11 neighborhoods from July 31 through Aug. 18 to hand out backpacks and to answer questions from parents

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Schools
Philly Back to School @PhillySchools/Facebook

At part of the School District of Philadelphia's 'Back to School Bus Tour,' officials will hand out free backpacks and school supplies, and help parents register their children for school, at 11 neighborhood events from July 31 to Aug. 18. A stop from the 2022 tour is pictured above.

Philly kids don't return to school until Sept. 5, but a lot of them will need backpacks, books and fresh crayons before that. Parents can grab supplies for free this summer at the Back-to-School Bus Tour.

Organized each year by the School District of Philadelphia, the bus tour connects families with free backpacks and books, but also information. At every stop, school officials will be available to help moms and dads sign up for Parent Portal accounts or register their children for Pre-K through 12th grade. Select events also will offer free immunizations required for school attendance. Those stops are marked with an asterisk below:

Stop Address Date Time 
 Martin Luther King High School*6100 Stenton Ave. Monday, July 31  10 a.m.-2 p.m.
J. Finnegan Playground  6801 Grovers Ave.Wednesday, Aug. 2  9-11 a.m.
George Washington High School Football Field 10175 Bustleton Ave.  Friday, Aug. 410 a.m.-2 p.m. 
Hillside Recreation Center 201 Fountain St. Monday, Aug. 7  9-11 a.m.
 Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium1627 W. Hunting Park Ave.  Tuesday, Aug. 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 
 South Philadelphia High School2102 S. Broad St. Wednesday, Aug. 9  9-11 a.m.
Bridesburg Recreation Center 4601 Richmond St. Friday, Aug. 11 9-11 a.m. 
School of the Future* 4021 Parkside Ave. Saturday, Aug. 12 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 
Overbrook Educational Center 6722 Lansdowne Ave.  Monday, Aug. 149-11 a.m. 
Willard Elementary School  1930 E. Elkhart St.Wednesday, Aug. 16 9-11 a.m. 
Roosevelt Mall Cottman & Bustleton avenues  Friday, Aug. 18 Noon to 3 p.m.

Parents looking to get their kids vaccinated at the bus tour can pre-register them online ahead of their stop.

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

