Some of the best places to get delicious fried chicken in Philadelphia

July 01, 2019
Now that the Fourth of July is over, let's turn our attention to another important holiday: National Fried Chicken Day.
excuse to eat holiday is coming up on Saturday, July 6.
In Philadelphia, there are tons of places to go for delicious fried chicken. Below we've listed some of our top picks, from a convenience store to a doughnut shop to a Korean-American restaurant.
Order the fried chicken bucket, which comes with delicious house-made hot sauce. It's half a bird, which is a lot of chicken, but this dish is so good you'll be craving more as soon as you're finished.
1234 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Next time you're on East Passyunk Avenue, stop into Redcrest for some buttermilk biscuits and fried chicken. You'll be happy you did.
1525 S 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
What makes this fried chicken so damn good is the signature pretzel crust. You can also choose from an assortment of homemade dipping sauces, which is always a plus. The Donfire is a good pick for those who can handle super spicy.
210 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
4034 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
When FedNuts put the fried chicken sandwich on its menu it was a game changer. Try not to drool thinking of the boneless chicken breast with buttermilk ranch seasoning, American cheese, dill pickle and spicy Rooster Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
1632 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
And many more locations
This Southern-influenced restaurant and bar knows how to make fried chicken. On the dinner menu, the meal comes with rosemary honey and pickled okra.
509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
Shake Shack is known for its burgers and frozen custard, but the chain also makes a delicious fried chicken sandwich with buttermilk herb mayo. Most locations also now serve chick'n bites that are perfect for dipping.
2000 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
And many more locations
Yes, the cheese plate is amazing at The Love in Rittenhouse but you're missing out if you don't order the "lovebird" too. The fried chicken comes with braised collard greens and grits. Yum!
130 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
People are obsessed with the fried chicken from these convenience stores. Might sound weird, but it's worth stopping by and getting some for yourself.
Multiple locations
1801 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
Both MilkBoy locations offer a delicious fried chicken sandwich, but with slightly different toppings.
Guests who order at Chestnut Street will dig into a sandwich topped with whole grain cactus mustard and bacon, while those over on South Street will have their sandwich topped with bread and butter pickles, whole grain cactus mustard and slaw.
Either way, it's good.
1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
401 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
On the brunch menu at this farm-to-table restaurant is a southern-style fried chicken sandwich. It comes with spicy pickles, sweet peppers and a honey butter sauce. Do yourself a favor and start your day with one.
3420 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
The chicken fried chicken at Memphis Taproom is calling your name. Pair it with a beer and that sounds like a pretty good Saturday.
2331 E. Cumberland St., Philadelphia, PA 19125
In West Philly, Clarkville is the place to go for fried chicken with crispy skin that's perfectly golden.
4301 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
If you're looking for good Southern cooking, head to Rex 1516. The restaurant serves fried drumstick and thigh with a rotating selection of sides.
1516 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
Did we miss somewhere awesome? Let us know in the comments your favorite place in the city to go for fried chicken.
