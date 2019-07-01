Some of the best places to get delicious fried chicken in Philadelphia

Now that the Fourth of July is over, let's turn our attention to another important holiday: National Fried Chicken Day.

The excuse to eat holiday is coming up on Saturday, July 6.

In Philadelphia, there are tons of places to go for delicious fried chicken. Below we've listed some of our top picks, from a convenience store to a doughnut shop to a Korean-American restaurant.

Order the fried chicken bucket, which comes with delicious house-made hot sauce. It's half a bird, which is a lot of chicken, but this dish is so good you'll be craving more as soon as you're finished.

1234 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



Next time you're on East Passyunk Avenue, stop into Redcrest for some buttermilk biscuits and fried chicken. You'll be happy you did.

1525 S 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



What makes this fried chicken so damn good is the signature pretzel crust. You can also choose from an assortment of homemade dipping sauces, which is always a plus. The Donfire is a good pick for those who can handle super spicy.

210 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

4034 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

When FedNuts put the fried chicken sandwich on its menu it was a game changer. Try not to drool thinking of the boneless chicken breast with buttermilk ranch seasoning, American cheese, dill pickle and spicy Rooster Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.

1632 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

And many more locations

This Southern-influenced restaurant and bar knows how to make fried chicken. On the dinner menu, the meal comes with rosemary honey and pickled okra.

509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



Shake Shack is known for its burgers and frozen custard, but the chain also makes a delicious fried chicken sandwich with buttermilk herb mayo. Most locations also now serve chick'n bites that are perfect for dipping.

2000 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

And many more locations

Yes, the cheese plate is amazing at The Love in Rittenhouse but you're missing out if you don't order the "lovebird" too. The fried chicken comes with braised collard greens and grits. Yum!

130 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

People are obsessed with the fried chicken from these convenience stores. Might sound weird, but it's worth stopping by and getting some for yourself.

Multiple locations

Courtesy of/Bondfire Media Southgate's Seoul Hot Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich.

The Seoul Hot Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich is twice-fried, just like SouthGate's signature KFC wings, then doused in a sauce made from gochugaru, sesame oil and other secret ingredients. The sandwich is then topped with pickled daikon, carrot, perilla leaves and kewpie mayo.

1801 Lombard St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Both MilkBoy locations offer a delicious fried chicken sandwich, but with slightly different toppings.

Guests who order at Chestnut Street will dig into a sandwich topped with whole grain cactus mustard and bacon, while those over on South Street will have their sandwich topped with bread and butter pickles, whole grain cactus mustard and slaw.



Either way, it's good.

1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

401 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

On the brunch menu at this farm-to-table restaurant is a southern-style fried chicken sandwich. It comes with spicy pickles, sweet peppers and a honey butter sauce. Do yourself a favor and start your day with one.

3420 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

The chicken fried chicken at Memphis Taproom is calling your name. Pair it with a beer and that sounds like a pretty good Saturday.

2331 E. Cumberland St., Philadelphia, PA 19125

In West Philly, Clarkville is the place to go for fried chicken with crispy skin that's perfectly golden.

4301 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

If you're looking for good Southern cooking, head to Rex 1516. The restaurant serves fried drumstick and thigh with a rotating selection of sides.

1516 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Did we miss somewhere awesome? Let us know in the comments your favorite place in the city to go for fried chicken.

