More Culture:

April 17, 2024

Amina owner to open fried chicken restaurant BlackHen in Old City

Felicia Wilson's new BYOB is on the same block as her original eatery and will be open until 3 a.m. on weekends.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
BlackHen Fried Chicken Provided Image/Mike Prince

BlackHen, a new fried chicken restaurant from Felicia Wilson, opens in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood on April 20. The menu was created by chef Darryl Harmon, who leads the kitchen at Amina, Wilson's existing restaurant.

Fried chicken has had a meteoric rise in the restaurant world recently, from the expansion of popular chains to the arrival of new spots. Old City is about to add one those newcomers with BlackHen, a restaurant from the owner of Amina.

BlackHen, located at 120 Chestnut St., just a few doors from Felicia Wilson's existing restaurant, opens to customers on Saturday, April 20, at 6 p.m. The 40-seat BYOB will offer table service and takeout, and the menu's highlights include chicken and waffles, sandwiches served on black charcoal rolls, candied sweet potato hash, Southern-inspired soul slaw and fried Oreos.

RELATED: The new Mamajuana Cafe in Fishtown aims to recreate the vibes of a Punta Cana vacation

Prices for main dishes at BlackHen will range from $14 to $25.

Owner Felicia Wilson broke into Philly's restaurant scene in 2022 with Amina, a Southern restaurant with a Nigerian-inspired menu. In December, Wilson revealed plans to spinoff a second Amina location at 41st and Market streets, on the edge of University City. That restaurant will be larger than the original. It will serve a seafood fusion menu and host jazz and blues performances.

Amina chef Darryl Harmon created the menu for BlackHen, leaning on family recipes for inspiration, and chef Issaka Fofana will lead the kitchen at the new restaurant.

After opening night, BlackHen's regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Old City Philadelphia BYOB Fried Chicken

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

How a working capital line of credit can provide flexibility for business owners
Limited - Visit Harford - Hiking Trail

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA seeks to make rides safer, cleaner in 2025 budget proposal
041624 SEPTA budget.max-800x600.jpg

Sponsored

Visit Gettysburg in the springtime!
Limited - Destination Gettysburg Main Image

Health Stories

A Temple Hospital worker needed a kidney transplant. When the call finally came, his colleague performed it
Temple kidney transplant

Music

Library of Congress selects Philly jazz artist's album for preservation
Lee Morgan Library of Congress

Eagles

7 takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's pre-draft press conference
012524HowieRosemanNickSirianni

Entertainment

Dilworth Park's roller rink reopens Friday
Dilworth Park Roller Rink

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved