Amina owner to open fried chicken restaurant BlackHen in Old City

Fried chicken has had a meteoric rise in the restaurant world recently, from the expansion of popular chains to the arrival of new spots. Old City is about to add one those newcomers with BlackHen, a restaurant from the owner of Amina.

BlackHen, located at 120 Chestnut St., just a few doors from Felicia Wilson's existing restaurant, opens to customers on Saturday, April 20, at 6 p.m. The 40-seat BYOB will offer table service and takeout, and the menu's highlights include chicken and waffles, sandwiches served on black charcoal rolls, candied sweet potato hash, Southern-inspired soul slaw and fried Oreos.

Prices for main dishes at BlackHen will range from $14 to $25.

Owner Felicia Wilson broke into Philly's restaurant scene in 2022 with Amina, a Southern restaurant with a Nigerian-inspired menu. In December, Wilson revealed plans to spinoff a second Amina location at 41st and Market streets, on the edge of University City. That restaurant will be larger than the original. It will serve a seafood fusion menu and host jazz and blues performances.

Amina chef Darryl Harmon created the menu for BlackHen, leaning on family recipes for inspiration, and chef Issaka Fofana will lead the kitchen at the new restaurant.

After opening night, BlackHen's regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

