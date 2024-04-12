The new Mamajuana Cafe in Fishtown aims to recreate the vibes of a Punta Cana vacation

Mamajuana Cafe, the New York-based restaurant chain known for its Dominican food and sushi, is taking a slightly different approach to its first Philadelphia location, which opens Thursday in Fishtown.

Located a few steps from Brooklyn Bowl and the Filmore, the restaurant will be the chain's most upscale location yet, and also the first with extensive vegan options. Mamajuana Cafe offers Dominican bites and a vacation-like vibe, plus a DJ lounge and sushi.

David Heredia, a Mamajuana group representative, said they received numerous requests to open a Philly location – especially from New Yorkers who had moved to the area. But they ultimately made the move after a member of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia fell in love with the cafe and helped facilitate the new restaurant.

"We've been looking for the right location in Philly, for the right time to go out there. We think that Fishtown was a really good location for us to open because of the whole scene out there," Heredia said. "We love the fact that there's a lot of art, dining, bars, comedy clubs, theaters. ... All the culture that it had."

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant, at 1000 Frankford Ave., seats 350 inside, with another 30 at the bar and 60 more on the patio. It's taking over the space that once housed Mad Rex, an apocalypse-themed restaurant that opened in 2017 and closed amid the pandemic. It later held The Fin, a restaurant from the Crab du Jour team that closed after three months in 2022.