Amina to expand to University City with Southern seafood restaurant

The Old City restaurant Amina is beloved for its Nigerian-inspired menu. Now, its owner, Felicia Wilson, is bringing a unique take on seafood to West Philadelphia.

Amina is opening a new location, called Amina Ocean, in the 3.0 University Place building at 41st and Market streets next fall. Like the original restaurant, it will showcase the culinary talents of chef Darryl Harmon, who previously served as the executive chef of the Water Works Restaurant & Lounge in Fairmount.

The award-winning Old City location opened in May 2022 and features an expansive soul food menu. Though Amina Ocean's menu may have some overlap, it will be more focused on seafood.

"My vision for Amina Ocean is 'Southern Seafood Fusion,'" said Wilson, who named both restaurants after her daughter Amina, the name of an ancient warrior goddess of Nigeria. Amina Ocean will have some Mexican and Moroccan inspirations and aims to serve the lunch, dinner and nightlife crowds.

The 4,800-square-foot restaurant will have 118 seats, including 20 seats at the bar – which will feature a built-in raw bar – and about two dozen outdoor seats. There will be a small stage for performers to "serve up sultry sounds, jazz and blues regularly," Wilson said. Construction begins in February.

Amina Ocean will be located on the ground floor of 3.0 University Place, which houses several life sciences organizations.

"We're excited to have Amina Ocean onboard as our anchor retail tenant," said Scott Mazo, the CEO of University Place Associates. "An upscale restaurant in this location is exactly what the community told us they wanted, and we are thrilled to make this happen."

The building has "three or four additional spaces" for retailers, totaling 15,000 square feet, Mazo said. It also will have a Fulton Bank, which will occupy 2,250 square feet, and an urgent care center.