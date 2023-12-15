Bacon-themed restaurant — with sandwiches, cakes and drinks featuring the meat — opens in South Philly

After years in the food truck world, a Black-owned, bacon-themed restaurant is officially open in East Passyunk.

Bake'n Bacon made its official grand opening Thursday after a soft launch last week. The menu is an ode to bacon, with bacon sandwiches, bacon-themed cakes and even mocktails (the restaurant is currently BYOB as it awaits a liquor license) with a bacon salt rim. The restaurant is located at 1148 S. 11th St., the former site of the bar Devil's Den.

Justin Coleman and Kelvin Alexander opened the Bake'n Bacon food truck in 2019 with thick-cut, applewood smoked bacon as the star of the show. The new space is 2,500 square feet, seats 86 and features a dining room, bar and private event space, according to Eater Philly.

The restaurant is open for dinner service Wednesday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, 5-11 p.m. Patrons will find loaded mac and cheeses, hanging bacon and sandwiches like bacon ranch, bacon pesto and brisket burgers. Sweets include a bacon and brownie cheesecake and a pound cake with bacon-caramel sauce. There are a few vegan and non-bacon options, as well as a forthcoming kids menu.



Diners can make reservations by phone, and Bake'n Bacon plans to add a Resy option soon.

The restaurant was inspired by Coleman's brother Derek, who died in 2016 but who gave Coleman the idea of a bacon theme in a dream. Coleman, who owns the building, soft-launched the restaurant on his birthday last week.

"This was a no-brainer to purchase this property and have it as my first restaurant," Coleman said last year. "The property is in an already established neighborhood that is booming, now more than ever. The locals in this community are committed to supporting the businesses around them and vice versa."



Also this year, Coleman was selected for the James Beard Legacy Network cohort, and Bake'n Bacon debuted its third food truck. Last year, Bake'n Bacon teamed up with Evil Genius Brewing to create a sweet bacon ale.

