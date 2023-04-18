Evil Genius, Bake'n Bacon food truck team up to release sweet bacon ale

April 18, 2023
Evil Genius Beer Co. has teamed up with Philadelphia-based food truck Bake'n Bacon to release a limited-edition beer with an unusual flavor profile.
Tast-E Bacon — a bacon, chocolate and strawberry-flavored ale with a 5% ABV — is a riff on the chocolate-covered strawberry with bacon crumbles, one of Bake'n Bacon's top-selling desserts. The ale was brewed with a smoked malt base to add notes of sweet bacon and is lightly hopped to emphasize the chocolate and strawberry flavors.
"When we heard about a bacon-themed food truck, we knew we had to try it," Trevor Hayward, co-founder of Evil Genius, said in a press release. "So we invited the guys from Bake'n Bacon to a food truck festival at the brewery and instantly hit it off. Between both of our delicious offerings and iconic branding, we knew we could make something truly unique."
Bake'n Bacon began as a bacon-only food truck in 2019, and quickly gained popularity at block parties, food festivals and special events around the city. The company, spearheaded by Justin Coleman, uses thick slices of applewood smoked bacon to put its own spin on classic food truck items like baked macaroni and cheese, fries, sandwiches and sweets.
A Cape May native, Coleman frequently takes his truck over to South Jersey to cater private events and serve up bacon-centric meals at community gatherings. Coleman told Shore Local News that he was inspired by the death of his brother, Derek, to build the business and fulfill a dream that the two brothers talked about often.
After spending much of 2020 and 2021 making neighborhood visits due to COVID-19, Bake-n Bacon is preparing for its next venture — a sit-down, brick-and-mortar restaurant in South Philly, which is slated to be open in the late spring or early summer. The restaurant will serve Coleman's best-selling bacon dishes, plus Tast-E Bacon, for a limited time.
Evil Genius is no stranger to collaborations. Last month, the Fishtown-based brewery teamed up with White Castle for the second time on a limited-release beer, Main Character Energy, available at stores across the craft brewery's distribution footprint.
Last year, the brewery released Is Butter A Carb? with mall food staple Auntie Anne's Pretzels. Its name was inspired by an oft-quoted line from the 2004 comedy "Mean Girls." Evil Genius has also created brews with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Miller High Life, Sheetz and Giant.
In January, the brewery released Fly Like An Eagle IPA, a green-colored beer that came in two flavors, mango and blue raspberry, and celebrated the Eagles' playoff run.
Tast-E Bacon will be available beginning on Saturday, April 22 at a block party hosted in Evil Genius' Fishtown taproom from 12 to 6 p.m. Bake'n Bacon will be on-site to serve up a wide variety of dishes, including bacon buffalo chicken, loaded fries and smoked brisket. The event, which is free to attend, will feature live music from the Lenahan Band, free axe throwing and face painting for kids.