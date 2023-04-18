Evil Genius, Bake'n Bacon food truck team up to release sweet bacon ale

Evil Genius Beer Co. has teamed up with Philadelphia-based food truck Bake'n Bacon to release a limited-edition beer with an unusual flavor profile.

Tast-E Bacon — a bacon, chocolate and strawberry-flavored ale with a 5% ABV — is a riff on the chocolate-covered strawberry with bacon crumbles, one of Bake'n Bacon's top-selling desserts. The ale was brewed with a smoked malt base to add notes of sweet bacon and is lightly hopped to emphasize the chocolate and strawberry flavors.

No actual bacon was used in the beer's creation, so those with dietary restrictions can still enjoy the beer, which will be available for a limited time exclusively at

and Bake'n Bacon's new restaurant at 1148 S. 11th St. in South Philly. The beer will be available in four packs of 16-oz cans while supplies last.