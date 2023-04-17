Lil Uzi Vert to make 'Saturday Night Live' debut on May 6

A Philly rapper will soon "rock" their way onto the "Saturday Night Live" stage for the first time.

Lil Uzi Vert is making their SNL debut on Saturday, May 6, as the musical guest in an episode that also marks the return of former cast member Pete Davidson, this time as host. The lineup for the next SNL was announced over the weekend during an episode led by Oscar-nominated actress Ana de Armas and singer Karol G.

Symere Bysil Woods, known professionally as Lil Uzi Vert, was born in Philadelphia. The 27-year-old singer and rapper, who uses they/them pronouns, had a breakout hit with their 2016 single “Money Longer," before going on to release a string of records and mixtapes, and being featured on Migos’ “Bad and Boujee.” Local sports fans would more likely recognize the rapper's latest hit, "Just Wanna Rock," thanks to its becoming the unofficial hype song for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run last season.



Lil Uzi Vert actually led the team on to the field during the NFC Championship Game, wearing a personalized Eagles jersey. During that win over the San Francisco 49ers, Eagles' center Jason Kelce — who appeared on SNL earlier this season when his brother, Chiefs player Travis Kelce, hosted the show — went viral for a clip in which he joined Miles Sanders in celebrating a touchdown with an iconic dance to "Just Wanna Rock."



The Birds then entered State Farm Stadium to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII to the tune of "Just Wanna Rock," a move reminiscent of the team taking the field to fellow Philly rapper Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" in 2018. Despite this, Lil Uzi Vert said their song does not replace the team's former anthem.

Lil Uzi Vert's SNL appearance comes just over a month after another Philly icon, "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson, hosted the show.



Some have pointed out the irony of Lil Uzi Vert joining the episode hosted by Davidson, who spent eight seasons with SNL before leaving last year. Davidson dated Kim Kardashian, after her own appearance on SNL, much to the chagrin of rapper Kanye West, who was previously married to the mogul. Lil Uzi Vert got matching tattoos with West last year after Davidson and Kardashian broke up.

Then again, Lil Uzi Vert is known for subverting expectations. Along with eccentric fashion choices and unique musical flair, the rapper once infamously pierced their forehead with a $24 million pink diamond. Lil Uzi Vert also recently debuted an alter-ego, "Leslie."



Fans can check out Lil Uzi Vert's SNL performances on Saturday, May 6, at 11:30 p.m. on NBC, or by streaming through Peacock.

