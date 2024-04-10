Man dead, another injured in Fairmount gas station shooting, police say

An altercation between two men in a gas station led to a fatal shooting, according to police.

In what appeared to be a shootout at a Phillips 66 gas station, a 39-year-old man died from injuries to the face and legs, while a 30-year-old private security guard was shot in the leg. The shooting occurred in the Fairmount neighborhood on the 900 block of West College Avenue around Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Both individuals were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the 39-year-old man, who police have not identified yet, died shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Surveillance footage obtained by FOX29 showed that the 39-year-old man walked into the gas station with a firearm in his waistband and the security guard immediately confronted the man. The man then pulled out his gun, and the two exchanged fire.

The security guard works for the gas station through Pennsylvania S.I.T.E. Agents and is licensed to carry a firearm, 6ABC reports. He is also reportedly the father of three and feared for his safety along with the safety of others in the store. It is not clear who else was in the store.

Philadelphia Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said that a stray bullet from the gunfire struck a second-floor bedroom window of a nearby home, but no injuries were reported. Police also said that they believe the 39-year-old man owned a nearby food truck and frequented the gas station.

Authorities recovered multiple weapons at the scene but did not make any arrests.