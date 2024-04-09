Aramark workers declare strike at Wells Fargo Center

After weeks of negotiations, Aramark workers at the Wells Fargo Center have declared a one-day strike at the sports venue.

Hundreds of bartenders, concession workers, cooks, servers, dishwashers and warehouse employees employed by Aramark began striking before dawn and will continue through the end of tonight's 76ers game. Workers, with the help of the Unite Here Local 274 union, authorized a strike in late March and gained City Council support last week.

The workers will be picketing outside the venue during the strike, joining the picket line during their scheduled shifts. In a statement, the union asked fans attending tonight's game to tailgate or eat before the game instead of purchasing concessions from Aramark.

Aramark previously said that it had contingency plans in the event of a strike, but didn't provide details on what that plan was. Aramark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March's vote, 92% of workers voted in favor of striking. Workers have been in negotiations with Aramark for higher wages and full-time benefits. Aramark workers often work at all three sports complex venues, Wells Fargo, Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field, but their hours at each venue are counted separately. As a result, many of them work full-time but don't have healthcare benefits.

Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice Aramark concessions worker Fred Motley speaks at a briefing last week outside City Hall. Multiple councilmembers showed up to support workers.

"Aramark employees at the South Philly Sports Complex are there on the hottest days of the summer, the coldest days of the winter and everyday in-between," said state Sen. Nikil Saval (D-District 1) at last week's briefing. "They do year-round work and Aramark needs to meet the demands of its workers."

Fred Motley, who works concessions at all three stadiums, is a 10-year Aramark employee and caretaker for his son, who simultaneously suffered a stroke and aneurysm.

"I really don't want to decide between paying rent and paying for therapy for my son," Motley said at a briefing last week. "It shouldn't be this way. With a company as large as Aramark, we shouldn't have to struggle to afford basic health care necessities. We need family-sustaining wage increases."

Aramark is also in negotiations for new collective bargaining agreements at the other two venues, as well.