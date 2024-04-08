Pennsylvania Turnpike warns E-ZPass users of phishing scam

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is warning any driver with an E-ZPass to ignore texts urging them to pay toll fees. Though the messages appear to be from "Pa Turnpike Toll Services," they're from scammers.



Transportation officials said Sunday they had learned of a phishing scam targeting E-ZPass users along the state toll road. The con involves texts threatening late fees and requesting financial information to settle overdue balances. E-ZPass holders who receive an unsolicited text or email from a supposed toll agency should not click any link included in the message, officials warned. Accounts can be accessed safely through the turnpike's official E-ZPass hub or PA Toll Pay app.

Toll agencies in other parts of the country have reported similar scams. On March 29, the Illinois attorney general warned drivers of fraudulent texts about unpaid tolls; the Illinois Tollway has also flagged fraudulent emails, some of which use official agency logos. An identical issue has plagued the New York State Thruway Authority.

Anyone who receives a phishing text can report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

