April 08, 2024

Sunday shooting on I-95 prompts hours-long closure

State police shut down the highway going northbound near the Walt Whitman Bridge for a few hours on Sunday after a shooting.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations I-95
I95 closure shooting.jpeg Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

State police wouldn't say how many had been injured, but two vehicles were seen at the scene.

State police have reopened I-95 near the Walt Whitman Bridge after a shooting shut down the highway for hours on Sunday. 

The shooting took place around 1 p.m. on Sunday, 6ABC first reported, in-between exits 19 and 20 in South Philadelphia. The northbound lanes were shut down for hours as a result while officials investigated the incident. 

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to the outlet that shots were fired, but wouldn't share whether anyone was injured.

Two vehicles were roped off at the scene, a silver Hyundai and a gray Cadillac SUV, though it appeared unclear how the Cadillac was involved. The Hyundai's windshield and front headlight were damaged, and a shoe surrounded by debris was seen a few feet away. 

The section of I-95 reopened a few hours later, but police say the investigation is ongoing. 

The reopening was a reprieve for drivers on the highway after a week of traffic and detours. Last week, I-95 northbound lanes were closed in the Port Richmond neighborhood after a truck carrying an oversized load struck a railroad bridge. After five days of closure, PennDOT reopened the highway around 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

