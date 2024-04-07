I-95 North in Port Richmond reopens after Conrail wraps up bridge repairs

The shuttered section of Interstate 95 North in Port Richmond reopened late Saturday afternoon – five days after a tractor-trailer carrying an oversized load struck a railroad bridge that passes over the highway.

Conrail crews concluded several days of repair work, allowing PennDOT to reopen the portion of I-95 North near the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue interchange at 4 p.m. The on-ramp from Castor Avenue also reopened.