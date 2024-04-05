Northbound section of I-95 in Port Richmond to remain closed into weekend

After initially predicting that I-95 in Port Richmond would reopen by this weekend, officials now say they need a few more days for repairs.

A northbound section of I-95 closed after a truck carrying an oversized load hit a railroad bridge Monday afternoon. Officials closed the area near the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue interchange as well as the Castor Avenue I-95 on-ramp and traffic has been filtering through detours.

PennDOT and construction company Conrail originally predicted the interstate would be back up and running by this weekend, just in time for WrestleMania. But officials said Friday morning that repairs were delayed, but that they would likely be completed in time for Monday morning's commute.



"Although the work was delayed due to inclement weather, Conrail remains optimistic that the contractor will complete the job expeditiously this weekend," PennDOT said in a statement.

