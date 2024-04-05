4.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Philly and surrounding region

People throughout the Philadelphia region felt their homes and office buildings rumble Friday morning due to an earthquake centered near Califon, New Jersey. The Hunterdon County borough is about 70 miles north of Philly.

The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The USGS initially reported that the quake occurred near Whitehouse Station at 10:23 a.m., but later amended the location. As of 1:40 p.m., no significant damage tied to the earthquake has been reported in the Philadelphia region.

Preliminary data released by USGC indicates the earthquake had a depth of 4.7 kilometers — about 3 miles — putting it in the shallow range of such events. The Richter scale used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes puts it at the upper end of the "light" range, which causes "noticeable shaking of indoor objects and rattling noises" but does not typically result in much damage, if any.

The earthquake was felt widely from Maine to Washington, D.C., according to the USGS, which based that info on community reports. People who felt the quake can share their experiences with the USGS on this form.

Jonathan Nyquist, a professor of earth and environmental science at Temple University, said East Coast earthquakes are not unusual, but they tend to be smaller than Friday's quake.



"It's not the biggest the East Coast ever felt, that's for sure," Nyquist said. "But it's just not common that we get one that people feel all the way from New York down to here.

"But that's in part because the crust in the eastern part of the United States is older and colder, and the faults are more healed than out in the western part of the (country). So the crust tends to ring like a bell here. The feelings of a small quake are felt over a larger area than maybe felt in some place like California."

The New Jersey Geological & Water Survey, that agency responsible for monitoring seismic activity, reported that Friday's earthquake did not surpass the strongest ever recorded in the state: a 5.3-magnitude quake that struck in Rockaway Township, Morris County in 1783.

About an hour after the initial earthquake, at 11:20 a.m., the USGS recorded a much weaker 2.0-magnitude tremor 4.3 miles west of Bedminster, New Jersey. That location is not far from where the initial earthquake originated.

The USGS aftershock forecast said there is the potential for at least one aftershock during the next week, though any aftershocks are likely to be much weaker than Friday morning's earthquake and would be contained to a several-mile radius around the epicenter in North Jersey.

Nyquist said the initial quake likely was not large enough to produce aftershocks that many people will feel – an assessment supported by the USGS aftershock forecast.

"If you have a really big quake, like 6, 7 or 8, something like that, then aftershocks are guaranteed," Nyquist said. "It's like crinkling up wrapping paper and then letting your hand go."

According to the USGS, there is a 3% chance that a subsequent tremors could register a magnitude greater than 5. In total, the USGS predicts there could be as many as 27 aftershocks with 3-magnitudes or greater, which would be strong enough to be felt near where they originated but unlikely to cause much damage.

There is a 45% chance of a 3-magnitude aftershock during the next week, and there is a 0.3% chance a subsequent quake will register more than a 6-magnitude, the agency said. The USGS aftershock forecast changes over time, particularly during the 72 hours after the first earthquake. This is because aftershocks decrease as time goes on, but also strong aftershocks can trigger more seismic activity and result in additional aftershocks.