Montgomery County man goes viral for getting vasectomy during earthquake

Years from now, you may not remember where you were when a 4.8-magnitude earthquake rumbled through the wider Philadelphia area. But Justin Allen certainly will.

The Montgomery County native went viral Friday morning when he shared his unfortunate location for the surprise tremor: the urology surgery center.

"A F---ING EARTHQUAKE HAPPENED IN THE MIDDLE OF MY VASECTOMY," Allen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post has over 4 million views.

Allen told the Guardian that he initially mistook the shaking, which was felt from Maine to Washington, D.C., for a train. He thought his doctor was "messing" with him when he stopped and put down his tools, but the procedure soon resumed as normal.

"I really wasn’t worried because he had walked me through every step of the procedure, so it mostly felt like a brief speed bump and we were mostly just calm and laughing as the room shook," Allen told the Guardian. "Everything turned out great."

The internet quickly embraced Allen's unexpected adventure, sending thoughts, prayers and many, many jokes about balls. He may also have free merch coming his way from Dude Wipes, which replied with an offer for flushable wipes.

Allen's wife, Bridget, shared photos of her husband posing outside the urology surgery center after his viral tweet, and contributed a joke of her own.

"I need to add, as the wife of the patient, the only thing this was a 'sign' of was the fact that we should never ever ever have another child ever again … ever," she wrote.

