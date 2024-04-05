More News:

April 05, 2024

Live broadcasts, home videos capture earthquake confusion by people and pets

There were no reports of serious injuries or major damage — making the tremor ripe for memes, jokes and theories.

By Michaela Althouse
A magnitude 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit the region Friday morning. There were no reported injuries and only minor damage, like the above retaining wall in Oldwick, New Jersey.

At 10:24 a.m., the region got a little jittery — and it wasn't a Friday morning coffee buzz. 

While the 4.8-magnitude earthquake could be felt from Boston to Washington, D.C., as of Friday evening there were no reports of serious injuries or major damage  making the rare Northeast tremor ripe for memes, jokes and wild theories, including from Philly drag queen Sapphira Cristál

MORE: 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Philly and surrounding region

Videos from Philly to New York City were posted. The Statue of Liberty's webcam captured the moment, and in one clip, a dog seemed to know what was happening a few seconds before the quake. 

A few morning shows also had footage in real-time. 

Some locals couldn't help but find a sports connection, linking the quake to the new Phillies City Connect jerseys that dropped Friday morning.

Others were quick to point out that this happened days before the scheduled eclipse, implying that the cosmos might be a little mad at us.

But there were also reminders that we're still all in one piece.

 PhillyVoice staff writers Chris Compendio and Michael Tanenbaum contributed to this article.

