Live broadcasts, home videos capture earthquake confusion by people and pets

April 05, 2024
At 10:24 a.m., the region got a little jittery — and it wasn't a Friday morning coffee buzz.
While the 4.8-magnitude earthquake could be felt from Boston to Washington, D.C., as of Friday evening there were no reports of serious injuries or major damage — making the rare Northeast tremor ripe for memes, jokes and wild theories, including from Philly drag queen Sapphira Cristál.
I feel the Earth Move Under My Feet!!🎵 #earthquake #godzilla?— Sapphira Cristál (@sapphiracristal) April 5, 2024
Videos from Philly to New York City were posted. The Statue of Liberty's webcam captured the moment, and in one clip, a dog seemed to know what was happening a few seconds before the quake.
Watching the #earthquake from the Statue of Liberty webcam via @earthcam #NYC pic.twitter.com/6JTqWqT3TF— Dan Martland (@DanTVusa) April 5, 2024
🔥🔥- A new video from a New Jersey home shows the house shaking strongly during an earthquake, with the family dog sensing it a few seconds before pic.twitter.com/XbJpyxcAHT— Tina Zimmermann (@TinaZimmermann4) April 5, 2024
Jeff Caplan is from New Jersey.— Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) April 5, 2024
His buddy sent him video of the #earthquake from the epicenter.
You can see the owner in the background. pic.twitter.com/QbwoQMS2Pq
Earthquake caught on camera on Long Island, NY 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WJ3JFqQYRC— Josh (@The4thGenGamer) April 5, 2024
Footage of the earthquake during The Preston & Steve Show live on @933WMMR in Philadelphia/Bala Cynwyd, PA.— The Preston & Steve Show (@PrestonSteve933) April 5, 2024
*the mic boom is clearly shaking at the beginning* pic.twitter.com/AcSDV9t2Eq
MLB Network was live during the earthquake pic.twitter.com/IRyQ2Ysmet— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 5, 2024
The Phillies City Connect jerseys are so bad that everyone in Philly jumped up and down in ager and caused an earthquake on the east coast.— Mark Primiano (@Doctor1Hundred) April 5, 2024
That earthquake was God telling us how much he hates the Phillies city connect jerseys— Fink Von Bro Dude (@ericjfink) April 5, 2024
Between earthquakes, eclipses and the cicadas, I have trust issues— Hater Supreme (@jetnotplanes) April 5, 2024
did we shake or were we shook? #earthquake pic.twitter.com/JkJPkTkN2h— Christopher Ryan (@Creezus_) April 5, 2024
the earthquakes across the globe coinciding with the eclipse. the old gods are coming. the old gods are here to tell you to stop doing work already and go bike around and listen to some music— lounger150 (@coldsleeve) April 5, 2024
But there were also reminders that we're still all in one piece.
PhillyVoice staff writers Chris Compendio and Michael Tanenbaum contributed to this article.